Aston Villa continued their revival under Steven Gerrard as they held on for a 2-1 win over Leicester at Villa Park.

Foxes winger Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he rolled into the corner following good work from Patson Daka.

But Ezri Konsa levelled three minutes later when he got the final touch on an Emi Buendia header after Leicester failed to clear Douglas Luiz’s free-kick.

Jacob Ramsey thought he had turned the game around on the stroke of half-time when he smashed in from close range but it was disallowed after he was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

But Konsa grabbed his second when he headed in John McGinn’s far-post corner nine minutes after the break before Villa held out for a third win in four games under their new manager.

It lifts them to 10th in the Premier League table, above Leicester who are now a place below them.