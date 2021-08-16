Sporting Life
Liam Kelly's Premier League review: Analysis of penalties after wins for Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea
By Liam Kelly
09:55 · FRI December 17, 2021

Liam Kelly reviews the Premier League action from a data perspective, highlighting points of interest after the midweek round of matches.

The aim of this weekly column is to provide standout stats from each round of fixtures, to use underlying numbers to identify recent trends, and to inform punters with tools to improve their betting on the Premier League.

City not shot-shy

Manchester City's 7-0 win over Leeds was undoubtedly the headline result of the midweek matches, continuing their relentless run in the Premier League with a seventh successive win.

The absolute dominance is evident in the expected goals figures (xG: MCI 3.29 - 0.26 LEE), but perhaps a more interesting point in this game is a much simpler stat — shots.

Pep Guardiola's side had 31 attempts on goal in Tuesday night's blowout, the highest total any team has recorded in any single match this season.

City v Leeds

City's total of 31 eclipses Tottenham's total for the whole month of September (20) and Manchester United's total for the whole of November (17), although I think that says more about the state of those two clubs at the time than City's performance!

It's no surprise to see City over performing the 3.29 xG created on this occasion, either, with six of their seven goals coming from chances calculated at 0.10 xG or less.

The machine-like defence of the Premier League title goes on.

Arsenal's home form

Well, well, well. Look who's in the mix for a Champions League qualification spot as we near the midway mark of the season.

Following a convincing victory against fellow challengers West Ham (xG: ARS 2.91 - 0.43 WHU), Arsenal have ended a Premier League gameweek inside the top four for the first time since October 2020 — a feat powered by their home form.

Mikel Arteta's side have gained over 75% of their points amid home comforts this season, taking 22 points from a possible 27. No other team in the league has won more points or more games as hosts.

Arsenal's underlying numbers are just as impressive, too.

Arsenal home form

After a resounding defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their home opener, the Gunners have been nothing short of exceptional, posting a +13.7 expected goal difference (xGD).

Such a positive average xGD difference per game (+1.71) in the eight matches since the defeat shows Arsenal's home points total is no fluke.

If Arteta's men can translate even a small amount of that level to their away form, Arsenal are serious contenders for a place in the top four.

