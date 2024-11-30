Premier League review: Brentford hit four; Newcastle concede late; Wood strikes again

Bees buzzing after Ruud awakening

Kevin Schade scored a hat-trick as Brentford crushed Leicester 4-1 to spoil Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first day as Foxes manager.

With Van Nistelrooy watching from the stands following confirmation of his appointment on Friday, Leicester started well at the Gtech Community Stadium as Facundo Buonanotte struck after good work by veteran Jamie Vardy.

Yet that was as good as it got for the visitors as Schade took charge, the German first teeing up Yoane Wissa for a 25th-minute equaliser.

Schade then put the Bees ahead with a powerful shot after a cross was deflected into his path and made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time before completing his treble around the hour mark.

History for Kluivert

Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert hit a hat-trick of penalties – a unique feat in the Premier League – in a 4-2 win at Wolves.

The Dutchman’s first came after just three minutes when Toti Gomes brought down Evanilson.

Jorgen Strand Larsen quickly levelled but the Cherries went back ahead through Milos Kerkez and led 3-1 after just 18 minutes when Kluivert struck again following a foul by Jose Sa on Evanilson.

Larsen claimed a deflected second as Wolves rallied after the break but Sa impeded Evanilson again to allow Kluivert to wrap up the points.

Chris Wood was also on target from 12 yards as Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich 1-0 at the City Ground.

Wood scored the only goal from the spot four minutes into the second half after Sam Szmodics fouled Jota Silva. Murillo went close to a second but was denied by a fine save from Arijanet Muric, who tipped onto the bar.

Munoz makes amends

Daniel Munoz headed a last-gasp equaliser as Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Selhurst Park to climb out of the bottom three.

England defender Marc Guehi, who was linked with the Magpies last summer, had turned an Anthony Gordon ball into his own net to give the visitors a 53rd-minute lead.

Munoz made amends for missing a sitter late in the first half with a firm header in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Five-star Gunners

Arsenal climbed to second in the Premier League table with a 5-2 victory over West Ham in which all seven goals came before half-time.

The Gunners raced into a 4-0 lead before two goals in two minutes briefly gave the home side hope, before a second Arsenal penalty restored their comfortable advantage.

Gabriel had headed Arsenal in front in familiar fashion having lost his marker from a corner, before Leandro Trossard finished off a slick move following a ball across goal from Bukayo Saka.

Saka was fouled for Arsenal's third, a penalty converted by Martin Odegaard, and it was four when Kai Havertz finished off a one-on-one.

Aaron Wan-Bisaka stole in at the far post and finished smartly before Emerson's inch-perfect free-kick went in off the underside of the crossbar, but Saka's penalty on the stroke of half-time effectively ended the contest.