Tuesday's Premier League results and round-up, as the relegation-fighting sides were boosted by the scoreline at Elland Road.
Jamie Vardy struck a late equaliser to clinch Leicester a vital point in a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Leeds.
Luis Sinisterra headed Leeds into an interval lead but Leicester were rewarded for their second-half pressure when substitute Vardy fired them level with 10 minutes left.
The Foxes were denied a goal in the seventh minute when Youri Tielemans crashed a 25-yard shot into the top corner, but his effort was ruled out after VAR adjudged Boubakary Soumare to have been offside.
Patrick Bamford spurned a golden chance to snatch victory for Leeds in the final minute as he missed from a yard out at the back post and that could prove costly for the Yorkshire club come the end of the season.
Leeds remain 16th in the table, one point and a place above 17th-placed Leicester, who stay one point above the bottom three – who all have six games to play to Leeds and Leicester’s five.
Aston Villa continued their push for Europe as they moved up to fifth place in the Premier League with a 1-0 home victory over Fulham.
Tyrone Mings’ 21st-minute header proved enough for Unai Emery’s side in a game that saw them rarely troubled by their opponents.
Having extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches, eight of which have been wins, Villa leapfrog Tottenham into fifth, a point better off than them, ahead of Spurs hosting fourth-placed Manchester United on Thursday.
Emery has overseen some turnaround for the midlands outfit, who were 17th, outside the relegation zone on goals scored, when they lost 3-0 at Fulham in October, their final game under the Spaniard’s predecessor Steven Gerrard.
Marco Silva’s Fulham, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table.
Joachim Andersen’s comical own goal helped put Wolves on the brink of Premier League survival.
The Crystal Palace defender’s unfortunate effort and Ruben Neves’ late penalty gave the hosts a 2-0 win and moved them nine points above the relegation zone.
They sit 13th, level on points with Palace, after a third straight home win without conceding.
It is a run which has given Julen Lopetegui’s side a platform to safety and, barring a late collapse, should see them earn a sixth straight season in the top flight.
Palace, with their own status almost assured, were no great shakes but Jose Sa still had to deny Albert Sambi Lokonga and Eberechi Eze.
The Eagles paid for presenting Wolves with goals to slip to their first defeat since Roy Hodgson’s return last month.
