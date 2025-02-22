Premier League results and review: Arsenal title hopes hit by defeat to West Ham while Everton draw with Manchester United

Arsenal missed the chance to cut into Liverpool’s eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa in midweek had offered hope to Mikel Arteta’s side but they failed to take advantage on a miserable afternoon at the Emirates Stadium which they finished with 10 men.

Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game as he met Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross from the right wing with a diving header in the final minute of the first half.

Arsenal laboured throughout the second period and their frustration was compounded when youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly lost possession to Mohammed Kudus on halfway and simply hacked him down.

With goalkeeper David Raya well out of his goal, the youngster was sent off for the second time in the space of a month following a VAR review.