Premier League results and review: Arsenal title hopes hit by defeat to West Ham while Everton draw with Manchester United

A review of Saturday's Premier League action as Arsenal's title hopes took a huge blow with a defeat to West Ham.
Premier League results: Saturday February 22
- Everton 2-2 Manchester United (Match Stats)
- Arsenal 0-1 West Ham (Match Stats)
- Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves (Match Stats)
- Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace (Match Stats)
- Ipswich 1-4 Tottenham (Match Stats)
- Southampton 0-4 Brighton (Match Stats)
- Aston Villa L-L Chelsea (Match Stats)
Arsenal 0-1 West Ham
Arsenal missed the chance to cut into Liverpool’s eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as they slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to West Ham on Saturday.
Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa in midweek had offered hope to Mikel Arteta’s side but they failed to take advantage on a miserable afternoon at the Emirates Stadium which they finished with 10 men.
Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal of the game as he met Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross from the right wing with a diving header in the final minute of the first half.
Arsenal laboured throughout the second period and their frustration was compounded when youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly lost possession to Mohammed Kudus on halfway and simply hacked him down.
With goalkeeper David Raya well out of his goal, the youngster was sent off for the second time in the space of a month following a VAR review.
Everton 2-2 Manchester United
Everton and Manchester United played out an eventful 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.
The Toffees, enjoying a resurgence under former United manager David Moyes, led 2-0 after dominant first-half display with goals from in-form Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
Everton remained in control until United captain Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from a free-kick on 72 minutes and a superb strike from Manuel Ugarte levelled soon after.
Everton were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Ashley Young tangled with Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt but, in a dramatic conclusion, the decision was overturned on review.
Bournemouth 0-1 Wolves
Wolves moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over high-flying Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
The Cherries were reduced to 10 men when Illia Zabarnyi was dismissed after just 31 minutes and Wolves took advantage as in-form Matheus Cunha scored what proved the winner five minutes later.
Ipswich 1-4 Tottenham
Ipswich were cut further adrift as they were crushed 4-1 by Tottenham at Portman Road.
Brennan Johnson set Spurs up for victory with a first-half double, both created by the dangerous Son Heung-min.
Omari Hutchinson pulled one back but Djed Spence and Dejan Kulusevski made the result certain late on.
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Fulham after an own goal from Joachim Andersen and a further strike from Daniel Munoz.
Southampton 0-4 Brighton
Bottom side Southampton were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton, who scored through Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood.
