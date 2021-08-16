Wolves 0-1 Liverpool

It was set to be a frustrating goalless draw for the Reds at Molineux, that was before Origi scored a very late winner to send Jurgen Klopp's side to the top of the table.

After a first half with very few chances at either end, Liverpool took a stranglehold in the second, creating plenty of good scoring chances.

One of those saw Diogo Jota round Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, carry the ball towards the net, only to fire his shot straight at Conor Coady who blocked on the line from six-yards out.

Wolves didn't get anything going in attack and were trying to hold on for a draw, but Origi's late goal came as a deserved winner for the visitors.