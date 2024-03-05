The relegation picture in the Premier League this season remains cloudy. Yes, we may have two sides cut severely adrift at the foot of the table, but we also have pending charges for two teams that could result in points deductions. Nottingham Forest and Everton (again) are the teams facing charges for Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR) breaches, and the hearings for both sides have to have concluded by April 8th, so the relegation picture will look somewhat clearer after that date. With appeals likely, it is worth noting that any appeals process has to be concluded by May 24th, just five days before the final game of the season. So we may not get a transparent picture of the state of play until the final week of the season. That means all the current bottom three - Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton - are all still in the with a chance of survival.

Premier League relegation | to stay up odds (via Sky Bet) Sheff Utd - 1/250

Burnley - 1/25

Luton - 1/2

N Forest - 15/8

Everton - 11/2

Brentford - 12/1

C Palace - 12/1

Bournemouth - 150/1

Hatters have hope Of the current bottom three, only Luton really have reason to optimism, and not just because of their points tally. Chris Wilder's side have conceded five or more goals in four straight home games, and are on pace to smash break Derby's record for most goals conceded in a single 38-game Premier League season (89) having shipped 72 in 27 games.

Good home form is required to maintain any kind of survival fight, yet Burnley have lost 11 of 14 in front of their own fans, beating only Sheffield United. Luton's home form is slightly better, but it's their goalscoring ability that will keep them within touching distance. 37 goals in 26 league games is an excellent return for a relegation-threatened side, better than seven teams.

Their current form is a concern, losing four straight, but all of their last three have come against sides in the current top four. Worries for Forest Not only are Forest nervously waiting on the charges they will face, but Nuno Espirito Santo's men are struggling on the pitch.

Across his 15 games in charge, Forest have won three and lost seven, conceding 25 times. That run includes four games against teams in lower divisions during their FA Cup run. Toffees to stick around? Everton have already been hit with a points deduction this season, an initial 10 reduced to six, and Sean Dyche's men are five points above the drop zone with another pending charge that could result in another deduction.

On the pitch their recent results are a cause for concern. The Toffees are 10 without a win in the league, losing five of those, to pile the pressure on the club and the manager. Is anyone else a contender? As the table currently stands, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are the final three teams you could say are in the mix, though the latter does seem a stretch.