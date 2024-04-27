Sporting Life
Sheffield United

Newcastle 5-1 Sheffield United: Blades relegated after another heavy defeat

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:06 · SAT April 27, 2024

Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League after a 5-1 thumping at Newcastle.

Chris Wilder's went into the weekend knowing defeat would see them drop into the Championship, and they took the lead at St James' Park after just five minutes, but things started spiraling for the Premier League's worst ever defensive side.

Alexander Isak equalised after 26 minutes and things were all square heading into the break.

But Eddie Howe's side put the Blades to the sword in the second half, scoring in the 54th, 61st and 65th minutes through Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and a Ben Osborn own goal to move into a 4-1 lead.

Sub Callum Wilson added a fifth to cap a miserable afternoon and season for Sheffield United, who conceded 13 goals in two meetings with Newcastle.

Wilder's side have now shipped a Premier League record 97 goals this season with three games to go, so are highly likely to breach 100.

As for Newcastle, the victory keeps them hot on the heels of sixth placed Manchester United in the battle for the Europa Conference League spot.

