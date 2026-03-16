Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham, West Ham, Nottingham Forest or Leeds?

Wolves and Burnley are virtually certain to be playing in the second tier next season, but the battle to avoid the final Premier League relegation place looks as though it will go down to the wire. Who is going down then?

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Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 11/8

Tottenham - 9/4

Nottm Forest - 9/4

Leeds - 6/1 Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (16/3/26)

Could Tottenham really go down?

Richarlison celebrates his goal at Anfield

Tottenham finally showed some resilience in fighting back from 1-0 down to score a stoppage-time equaliser at Liverpool and end their six-match losing streak in all competitions, giving their battle against relegation a much-needed shot in the arm. The point provided by Richarlison's goal could ultimately prove vital in ensuring the club does not spend what would be only a second season outside the top flight since 1950, but it was the hope it provided that felt more crucial. It takes Igor Tudor's side into a home match against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest - arguably one of Spurs' biggest matches for a generation - with something to build on; they still haven't won a league game in 2026 though. Tottenham fixture list in full Tottenham travel to Sunderland and Wolves in April, either side of a home game against Brighton. May begins with a trip to Aston Villa before a potentially huge home tie with Leeds, a derby at Chelsea and final-day visit of Everton.

West Ham won't go away

Konstantinos Mavropanos scored with West Ham's only shot against Man City

After a slow start to life under Nuno Espirito Santo West Ham have fought back remarkably - epitomised by their weekend 1-1 draw with Manchester City, a match they had just one shot in. They have lost just twice in nine league games (W4 D3 L2) and will be determined to continue the momentum when they visit Aston Villa before the international break. West Ham fixture list in full The Hammers return to action with a home FA Cup quarter-final against Leeds on April 5. Those sides will meet again in what could be a seismic final-day clash at the London Stadium.

Leeds leaking points

Leeds should be safe already. Their form has been impressive since Daniel Farke switched to a back five when 2-0 down at half-time against Manchester City in November but the problem is clear: too many draws. Only Bournemouth (14) have shared the points in more matches than Leeds (11) this season. A combination of that and the form of the sides beneath them has dragged the Whites back into the battle. Leeds fixture list in full Farke will hope home games with Brentford, Wolves, Burnley and Brighton provides enough opportunities for points. If not, the crunch trips to Tottenham and West Ham in May could be season defining.

Floundering Forest

Nottingham Forest were safely on course to survive under Sean Dyche. After inheriting a team with five points after eight matches the former Burnley and Everton boss took 22 points from 18 matches, losing just one of his final six matches in charge (W2 D3) - a run that included a draw at home to Arsenal and a win at Brentford. But Evangelos Marinakis decided to sack his third manager this season and bring in Vitor Pereira, who may have overseen an impressive 3-0 win at Fenerbahce in his opening match, but Forest have lost four and drawn two games since. Forest fixture list in full So much hinges on Forest's trip to Tottenham before the international break, a trip that comes just three days after they have travelled to Denmark to try and overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Midtylland in the Europa League.

Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points? In the 30 Premier League seasons that have had 38 games a season, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points. In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40 points, and so did Bolton the following year. West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.