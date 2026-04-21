Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham or West Ham for the drop?

Another weekend of favourable results for their rivals has seen Tottenham move further into odds-on favouritism (8/11) for Premier League relegation, but thumping wins for Leeds and Nottingham Forest means West Ham (6/5) have also seen their price cut.

Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 8/11

West Ham - 6/5

Nottm Forest - 9/1

Leeds - 33/1 Correct at 09:20 BST (21/04/26)

Tottenham fans may draw encouragement from the nature of their performance against Brighton, where they warranted a first league victory of 2026 but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding in stoppage time at the end of both halves.

Georginio Rutter scores in STOPPAGE TIME! 😱 pic.twitter.com/9ulysSFg3w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 18, 2026

It was a marked improvement on both Igor Tudor's spell and De Zerbi's opening match in charge - a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland - but ultimately it extended their winless league run to 15 matches. To avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1977 they must use it as a launchpad, not the final blow to their hopes. Spurs now face successive away games, at relegated Wolves and high-flying Aston Villa, before home games with Leeds and Everton are sandwiched by a London derby at Chelsea.