Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Xavi Simons and Jarrod Bowen

Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham or West Ham for the drop?

By Joe Townsend
Football
Tue April 21, 2026 · 22 min ago

Another weekend of favourable results for their rivals has seen Tottenham move further into odds-on favouritism (8/11) for Premier League relegation, but thumping wins for Leeds and Nottingham Forest means West Ham (6/5) have also seen their price cut.

Spurs went into gameweek 33 as 5/6 favourites for the drop, with the Hammers 13/8, Forest 9/2 and Leeds 14/1.

West Ham picked up a creditable goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday to re-establish their two-point advantage over Roberto De Zerbi's side, who conceded a crushing late equaliser at home to Brighton on Saturday.

But Leeds' 3-0 victory over Wolves and Forest's 4-1 thrashing of Burnley means the bookies are now close to considering this a two-horse race, with Forest 9/1 and Leeds out to 33s - they are a respective five and eight points clear of the relegation zone with five matches to play.

Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Tottenham - 8/11
  • West Ham - 6/5
  • Nottm Forest - 9/1
  • Leeds - 33/1

Correct at 09:20 BST (21/04/26)

Tottenham fans may draw encouragement from the nature of their performance against Brighton, where they warranted a first league victory of 2026 but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding in stoppage time at the end of both halves.

It was a marked improvement on both Igor Tudor's spell and De Zerbi's opening match in charge - a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland - but ultimately it extended their winless league run to 15 matches.

To avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1977 they must use it as a launchpad, not the final blow to their hopes.

Spurs now face successive away games, at relegated Wolves and high-flying Aston Villa, before home games with Leeds and Everton are sandwiched by a London derby at Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the West Ham boss

Meanwhile, West Ham's revival under Nuno Espirito Santo continues.

Nuno's side have dragged themselves back into survival contention with a superb run of form (W5 D4 L3 in the league) triggered by excellent January business; there is little reason to believe they will be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season.

The Irons have a broadly similar run-in to Spurs, with home games against Everton and Arsenal either side of a trip to Brentford. Their final away match is at Newcastle, before a final-day clash with Leeds at the London Stadium.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS