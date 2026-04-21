Premier League relegation odds: Tottenham or West Ham for the drop?

Another weekend of favourable results for their rivals has seen Tottenham move further into odds-on favouritism (8/11) for Premier League relegation, but thumping wins for Leeds and Nottingham Forest means West Ham (6/5) have also seen their price cut.
Spurs went into gameweek 33 as 5/6 favourites for the drop, with the Hammers 13/8, Forest 9/2 and Leeds 14/1.
West Ham picked up a creditable goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday to re-establish their two-point advantage over Roberto De Zerbi's side, who conceded a crushing late equaliser at home to Brighton on Saturday.
But Leeds' 3-0 victory over Wolves and Forest's 4-1 thrashing of Burnley means the bookies are now close to considering this a two-horse race, with Forest 9/1 and Leeds out to 33s - they are a respective five and eight points clear of the relegation zone with five matches to play.
Premier League relegation (odds via Sky Bet)
- Tottenham - 8/11
- West Ham - 6/5
- Nottm Forest - 9/1
- Leeds - 33/1
Correct at 09:20 BST (21/04/26)
Tottenham fans may draw encouragement from the nature of their performance against Brighton, where they warranted a first league victory of 2026 but were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after conceding in stoppage time at the end of both halves.
It was a marked improvement on both Igor Tudor's spell and De Zerbi's opening match in charge - a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland - but ultimately it extended their winless league run to 15 matches.
To avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1977 they must use it as a launchpad, not the final blow to their hopes.
Spurs now face successive away games, at relegated Wolves and high-flying Aston Villa, before home games with Leeds and Everton are sandwiched by a London derby at Chelsea.
Meanwhile, West Ham's revival under Nuno Espirito Santo continues.
Nuno's side have dragged themselves back into survival contention with a superb run of form (W5 D4 L3 in the league) triggered by excellent January business; there is little reason to believe they will be playing Sky Bet Championship football next season.
The Irons have a broadly similar run-in to Spurs, with home games against Everton and Arsenal either side of a trip to Brentford. Their final away match is at Newcastle, before a final-day clash with Leeds at the London Stadium.
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