Premier League relegation odds: Newcastle price tumbles following Eddie Howe departure

Newcastle have been heavily backed in the Premier League's relegation market, with odds as short as 8/1 on offer from 40s previously.

A frustrating summer transfer window has been topped off by the departure of head coach Eddie Howe who opted to leave his position on Thursday. Midfielder Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham with Anthony Gordon signing for Barcelona in two big-money departures, while star midfielder Bruno Guimarães is increasingly likely to leave before the window closes. Bazoumana Touré is a notable arrival as Gordon's £40million replacement but they've found it increasingly difficult to recruit following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Eddie Howe left his Newcastle position on Thursday

Howe's side slumped to 12th in the standings last time out but his near-five-year successful spell at the club delivered the Carabao Cup and two qualifications for the Champions League. The news of Howe's departure led to further money being placed on Newcastle to go down, with some bookmakers going as short as 8/1 on the outcome. It's a sharp decline from the 20/1 on offer earlier in the week. The Toon were 40/1 in places for relegation when early antepost markets opened in May. Hull remain the clear 1/4 favourites to return straight to the Sky Bet Championship, with Coventry and Ipswich also odds-on prices for the drop. Subsequently, Newcastle have also drifted out to 14/1 from 8/1 for a top four finish. They've even moved to an odds-against price in places to end up in the top half.