Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle with Matthias Jaissle set to replace him

Newcastle have parted company with their head coach Eddie Howe by mutual consent after a near-five-year spell at the club.
Howe's future was in focus at the end of last season but he opted to remain at St. James' Park. Yet it's reported that a change of heart means he has since informed the club of a desire to take a break from football.
Newcastle were said to be well-prepared for a potential departure and Matthias Jaissle - the head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli - is lined up as his replacement.
Howe guided Newcastle to their first trophy in 70 years with success in the 2024/25 Carabao Cup. He also led them to the Champions League twice.
However, last season saw a downturn in results as the club slumped to 12th in the Premier League table. They were also knocked out of Europe's top club competition with a 8-3 aggregate thrashing by Barcelona at the round of 16 stage.
The expected new boss Jaissle won the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 and then again 2023, with his spell at Al-Ahli delivering the Saudi Super Cup in 2025.
He's overseen 138 games at his current club, winning 90, which is a win rate of over 65%.
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