Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle with Matthias Jaissle set to replace him

Howe's future was in focus at the end of last season but he opted to remain at St. James' Park. Yet it's reported that a change of heart means he has since informed the club of a desire to take a break from football.

Newcastle were said to be well-prepared for a potential departure and Matthias Jaissle - the head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli - is lined up as his replacement.

Howe guided Newcastle to their first trophy in 70 years with success in the 2024/25 Carabao Cup. He also led them to the Champions League twice.