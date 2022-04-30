Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Premier League relegation odds and probabilities: Everton into 4/5 for the drop
Premier League relegation odds and probabilities: Everton into 8/11 for the drop

Premier League relegation odds and probabilities: Everton 8/11 for the drop, Burnley drift to 7/2

By Joe Rindl
20:39 · SAT April 30, 2022

Everton have shortened to 8/11 for relegation while Burnley have drifted to 7/2 after the Clarets' 2-1 Premier League win over Watford put further pressure on Frank Lampard's side.

Everton, who face Lampard's former employers Chelsea on Sunday, are five points off safety having played two games fewer than their relegation rivals.

On Saturday Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move clear of the bottom three, a win which also confirmed Norwich's relegation and seriously dented Watford's outside hopes of survival.

Leeds, remain in danger, with their odds shortening from 9/2 on Wednesday to 9/4 on Saturday after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Manchester City.

Relegation chance Everton
Relegation chance Everton

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 1/1000 - Watford
  • 8/11 - Everton
  • 9/4 - Leeds
  • 7/2 - Burnley
  • 150/1 - Southampton
  • 500/1 - Brentford
  • 1000/1 - Aston Villa

Odds correct at 2030 (30/04/22)

Infogol's model also makes the Toffees favourites to finish in the relegation zone over Leeds and Burnley, giving Lampard's side a 62.2% chance of ending the season in the drop zone.

Burnley are attributed a 13% chance of relegation after their weekend win, while Leeds are given a 24.6% chance after their Saturday loss.

Aston Villa ended Norwich City's one-year stay in the Premier League
Premier League round-up: Norwich relegated

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS