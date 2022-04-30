Everton, who face Lampard's former employers Chelsea on Sunday, are five points off safety having played two games fewer than their relegation rivals.

On Saturday Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move clear of the bottom three, a win which also confirmed Norwich's relegation and seriously dented Watford's outside hopes of survival.

Leeds, remain in danger, with their odds shortening from 9/2 on Wednesday to 9/4 on Saturday after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Manchester City.