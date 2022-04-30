Everton have shortened to 8/11 for relegation while Burnley have drifted to 7/2 after the Clarets' 2-1 Premier League win over Watford put further pressure on Frank Lampard's side.
Everton, who face Lampard's former employers Chelsea on Sunday, are five points off safety having played two games fewer than their relegation rivals.
On Saturday Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move clear of the bottom three, a win which also confirmed Norwich's relegation and seriously dented Watford's outside hopes of survival.
Leeds, remain in danger, with their odds shortening from 9/2 on Wednesday to 9/4 on Saturday after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of champions Manchester City.
Odds correct at 2030 (30/04/22)
Infogol's model also makes the Toffees favourites to finish in the relegation zone over Leeds and Burnley, giving Lampard's side a 62.2% chance of ending the season in the drop zone.
Burnley are attributed a 13% chance of relegation after their weekend win, while Leeds are given a 24.6% chance after their Saturday loss.