Premier League relegation odds and probabilities: Everton into 4/5 for the drop
By Sporting Life
22:19 · MON April 25, 2022

Everton are 5/6 for relegation after their Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool saw them drop into the bottom three as a result of Burnley's earlier win.

That was yet another setback suffered for Frank Lampard’s men in their top-flight survival battle, before Leeds picked up a valuable point at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Before Everton's defeat, Burnley had earlier hauled themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Turf Moor.

Matej Vydra’s strike just after the hour proved enough to give under-23s boss Mike Jackson and his interim coaching staff back-to-back victories in a three-match unbeaten run since the departure of Sean Dyche.

The Clarets now sit 17th, two points ahead of Everton, but having played a match more. Leeds are a further three points ahead of Burnley following the same number of games, Everton having a game in hand on both.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 5/6 - Everton
  • 6/4 - Burnley
  • 9/2 - Leeds
  • 200/1 - Aston Villa
  • 500/1 - Crystal Palace

Odds correct at 2200 (25/04/22)

Infogol's model also makes the Toffees favourites to finish in the relegation zone over Leeds and Burnley, giving Lampard's side a 54.5% chance of ending the season in the drop zone.

Burnley are attributed a 28.7% chance of relegation after their weekend win, while Leeds are given a 16.9% chance before their meeting with Crystal Palace on Monday.

Relegation probabilities

