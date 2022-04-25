That was yet another setback suffered for Frank Lampard’s men in their top-flight survival battle, before Leeds picked up a valuable point at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Before Everton's defeat, Burnley had earlier hauled themselves out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Turf Moor.

Matej Vydra’s strike just after the hour proved enough to give under-23s boss Mike Jackson and his interim coaching staff back-to-back victories in a three-match unbeaten run since the departure of Sean Dyche.

The Clarets now sit 17th, two points ahead of Everton, but having played a match more. Leeds are a further three points ahead of Burnley following the same number of games, Everton having a game in hand on both.