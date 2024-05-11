Premier League relegation battle ends as Burnley relegated and Luton await fate

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets had to claim all three points to keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener gave them hope in north London, but Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later.

While Burnley were anticipated to finish strongly in pursuit of taking their Premier League survival bid to the final day, the opposite occurred.

After Ange Postecoglou watched his Spurs side squander a number of chances, a tactical switch-up with Van de Ven moved out to left-back paid off when the Netherlands defender curled home with eight minutes left.

It sent Burnley back to the second tier but also keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification after they closed the gap to fourth-placed Villa to four points.