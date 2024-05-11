Premier League relegation battle ends as Burnley relegated and Luton await fate

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after Micky van de Ven’s 82nd-minute winner earned Tottenham to a 2-1 comeback victory.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets had to claim all three points to keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.
Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener gave them hope in north London, but Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later.
While Burnley were anticipated to finish strongly in pursuit of taking their Premier League survival bid to the final day, the opposite occurred.
After Ange Postecoglou watched his Spurs side squander a number of chances, a tactical switch-up with Van de Ven moved out to left-back paid off when the Netherlands defender curled home with eight minutes left.
It sent Burnley back to the second tier but also keeps Tottenham in the hunt for Champions League qualification after they closed the gap to fourth-placed Villa to four points.
Luton are on the brink of joining Burnley back in England’s second tier following a 3-1 defeat at West Ham.
Albert Sambi Lokonga looked set to spoil David Moyes’ London Stadium farewell party, and give Luton a chance of taking the survival fight to the final day, when he fired the visitors into an early lead.
But second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and 19-year-old George Earthy gave Moyes a winning send-off in his final home match in charge and leaves the Hatters set for relegation.
A point for Nottingham Forest in the evening fixture against Chelsea would have confirmed Luton’s fate, but even in surrendering a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Chelsea, Forest all but secured safety.
They head to Burnley on the final day three points ahead of Luton, but with a goal difference advantage of 12.
At the other end of the table, Manchester City returned to the top, and took another step towards being crowned champions with a 4-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Josko Gvardiol’s brace, Phil Foden’s 59th-minute goal and a stoppage-time Julian Alvarez penalty helped City move two points in front of title rivals Arsenal ahead of their visit to Manchester United on Sunday.
If the Gunners drop points at Old Trafford, City can wrap up the title when they travel to Tottenham on Tuesday.