Following a dream weekend for Arsenal, Sky Bet rate their chances of winning a first Premier League title since 2004 at over 75%.
The Gunners were not at their best in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, but Eberechi Eze's goal against his former club proved enough to capitalise on defeats for both Manchester City and Liverpool.
City were beaten 1-0 away at Aston Villa while Liverpool suffered a fourth defeat in succession as they lost 3-2 to Brentford on Saturday night.
Arsenal, who didn't concede a single shot on target in the league during the month of October, are six points ahead of City and seven ahead of Liverpool after nine games of the campaign.
Sky Bet's reaction to Sunday's win was to cut them to an industry-low 3/10, the firm rating their title probability over 75%.
No sportsbook made Arsenal bigger than 1/2, an implied probability of 66.67%, and that's the price at which they settled on Betfair Exchange.
Arsenal next travel to Burnley then Sunderland before hosting Tottenham on November 23.
During the same period, City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's side first visiting high-flying Bournemouth and also facing a trip to Newcastle.
Liverpool will bid to arrest their run of losses against Villa next weekend.
Premier League title odds (via Sky Bet)
- Arsenal - 3/10
- Man City - 9/2
- Liverpool - 6/1
- Man Utd - 25/1
Odds correct at 1730 GMT on 26/10
