With the Premier League returning following the international break, where do we stand? We look at the title race, top four battle and the fight to avoid relegation.

Who will win the Premier League title? With the business end of the season upon us, Ninad Barbadikar analyses the two-horse race for the Premier League title between Manchester City and Arsenal. The Gunners hold an eight point lead heading into the weekend, but are they worthy leaders?

Premier League winner 22/23 odds (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 8/13

Manchester City - 11/8 Odds correct at 1100 GMT (27/03/23)

Manchester City have a stacked schedule to close out the campaign, but have been there and done it before. Who will reign supreme, read our full article for more analysis.

Who will finish in the Premier League top four? Manchester United could be overtaken by both Newcastle and manager-less Tottenham this weekend, which seemed highly unlikely only a moth ago, but that highlights just how tight this top four race is.

Premier League Top 4 Finish 2022/23 odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester United - 1/5

Newcastle - Evens

Liverpool - 2/1

Tottenham - 2/1

Brighton - 9/2 Odds correct at 1200 GMT (22/03/23)

Liam Kelly takes a detailed look at all of the teams involved in the scrap for Champions League football, with even Brighton still in the mix. Can Liverpool steady the ship and close the season strong, or will they fall short and be playing Europa (or even Europa Conference) League football next season? Read the whole article for a detailed breakdown of all of the sides.

Who will be relegated from the Premier League? There are a whopping nine teams involved in a relegation battle at this late stage of the season - yes you read that right, NINE! Just three points separates 12th place Crystal Palace and 18th place West Ham, meaning we could be set for an incredible finish to the campaign.

Premier League relegation 2022/23 odds (via Sky Bet) Southampton - 2/5

Bournemouth - 4/7

Nottingham Forest - 10/11

Everton - 7/4

Leeds - 3/1

Wolves - 7/2

Leicester - 4/1

West Ham - 9/2

Crystal Palace - 5/1 Odds correct at 0900 GMT (20/03/23)

In his article, Liam Kelly analyses and assesses ALL nine of the teams embroiled in the scrap with some interesting data points flagged for the contenders.

How many goals will Erling Haaland score? Erling Haaland is five goals away from breaking the 38-game Premier League season scoring record in his first campaign on English soil. But what are the chances of him doing so? Jake Osgathorpe runs the numbers and calculates the likelihood of the Norwegian hitting various goal targets, including the 40 goal barrier, with nearly 150 Sky Bet customers are on Erling Haaland 40+ league goals this season at 250/1. Read the full preview for all the data and analysis.