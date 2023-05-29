Underlying data covers a wide range of potential data points, with expected points (xP) the best in assessing just how good a team has been in any given season.

That is because xP is the calculation of the number of points we would expect each team to collect based on chances created and conceded in each game, then each game is added together to get a final total.

For context and more understanding, let's use Brighton 1-2 Crystal Palace from a few years ago, a game that ended with an xG total of 3.03 - 0.27 in the Seagulls favour.

We calculated a home win as having a 91% chance, a draw 7%, and an away win 2%, so Brighton earned 2.8 xP from 0.91 x 3 (three points for a win) + 0.07 x 1 (one point for the draw). Palace earned just 0.13 xP from 0.02 x 3 + 0.07.

This metric is a great way to see which teams were perhaps fortunate or unfortunate in the league table, and there is a fascinating trend that I have identified which could give us a good guess as to what may happen to those teams next season.

Overperforming your xP by 10 or more in a season does not bode well for the next campaign.

Since Infogol started collecting data in 2014, there have been 23 occasions where a team has overperformed their xP tally by 10 or more, and 20 of the 23 (87%) teams saw their league position worsen the following season. In fact, only four (17%) of those sides improved their actual points tally the season following an large overperformance, and only two of 23 (9%) improved their league position.

That is an incredibly high percentage of teams that suffer a serious dip - or regression.

On average, teams who overperform their xP by 10 or more finish 13.4 points and 3.3 positions worse off the following season.

So, who falls into that category this season? Who could be affected as we head into 23/24?

Well, there are three teams; Arsenal (overperformed xP by 13.6), Manchester United (12.7) and Fulham (11.0).

Mikel Arteta's side pushed Manchester City hard this season, but have been a little fortunate to have accumulated so many points. Arsenal have featured twice previously on the list of overperformers since 2014.