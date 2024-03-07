Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Manchester City tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Liverpool 6+ corners at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Conor Bradley to win 1+ fouls
Mohamed Salah to win 1+ fouls
Phil Foden 1+ shots on target
Dominik Szoboszlai 1+ shots on target
A game that won't definitively decide the title race, but one in which the result provides a significant boost to the team that comes out on top.
Liverpool are first in the Premier League table - just a single point ahead of City. A home win leaves Pep Guardiola's side requiring a two-game swing at some stage across the last ten - that can happen, but it would put it in the Reds' hands if it isn't that way already.
The Anfield record against Manchester City is exceptional. Liverpool have only lost one of their last 20 home league games against them. It's a venue that Guardiola hasn't been able to conquer on a regular basis.
Every meeting between these two sides is nothing short of thrilling. The leading figures in English football across the past few years know the importance of every single minute they face each other - one slip-up can prove more costly than any other.
It always feels brave making a prediction on a Liverpool/City encounter, but the home side may represent the value play here. A second Premier League title is in their sight - they won't want to miss this opportunity.
The thing about Liverpool being such rare home outsiders is that the markets relating to them are, as you'd expect, pushed out in price.
One of those involves CORNERS, and you can get 6+ as big as 11/8 in this contest.
This has been a winning selection in each of their last seven games at Anfield, while they had six in the away draw at the Etihad in late November.
As you'd expect, this pick is often a good chunk of odds-on. Even with the much tougher level of opposition, it's a price worth getting involved with considering the consistent showings in home contests.
The return of MOHAMED SALAH will be significant to Liverpool's chances of victory here.
The forward suffered injury on his return in mid-February, meaning that, combined with AFCON, he's only been able to feature in one of the Reds' last six in the league.
He's a handful for any opponent, making SALAH TO WIN 1+ FOULS an appealing multiple addition.
Salah's been fouled at least once in eight of ten league games at Anfield this season, with two in the last meeting between these sides.
Joining Salah on the right should be CONOR BRADLEY, with the young full-back a hit since his arrival into the team.
A good way to get him involved since replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold is to take him TO WIN 1+ FOULS, and the same applies again here.
He's been fouled at least once in four of five Premier League appearances, with a huge total of four in the home win over Chelsea and two in the recent trip to Nottingham Forest.
There are a couple of names of interest in the shots market for this contest.
Staying with the home side, and DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI is now back to fitness, meaning he should be involved from the start. You often get odds-against on 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET.
He'll likely be back on set-piece duty in Alexander-Arnold's absence, but he sees more efforts on target in home games than he does away.
The midfielder averages the fourth-highest shots per game among Liverpool players - the usual front three of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Salah the only ones ahead of him.
On the City side of things, it's hard to look past PHIL FODEN 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET considering his recent form.
The winger has 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions this season, with two against United and the winner against Bournemouth in recent outings.
He also netted a hat-trick in the away win at Brentford. Across his last three in the league, Foden's returned a staggering 19 total shots.
The most recent meetings between the sides delivered four shots with three of those on target. It's a safer bet taking just one here though.
This is a bet worth flagging considering the prices available. It's rare that you get even money or above on ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME.
City's front man has 29 goals in 32 games across all competitions this season, with an injury in January preventing him from adding to that tally.
Such is the level he performs at that this bet winning in 55% of 23/24 Premier League games can be seen as a slight disappointment compared with recent showings - it was 66% last season.
Games such as Liverpool away are the only times you're going to see this sort of price. It's worth making the most of it.
The returns of Nunez, Salah and Szoboszlai will come as a significant boost to Liverpool.
They are still without a number of players though. Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip and Thiago are all unavailable.
There's also now concerns surrounding both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate after both were subbed off in the win at Sparta Prague - although Klopp has eased fears by saying both should be fit for the contest.
City's injury list is much shorter, with Jack Grealish the only name to definitely be out.
Changes are expected from the midweek Champions League victory over Copenhagen - Kevin De Bruyne, Foden and Bernardo Silva could be some of those to return.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Silva; Haaland.
Odds correct 1020 GMT (08/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.