Premier League cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Liverpool tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Alexis Mac Allister 3+ tackles at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
Alexis Mac Allister 3+ tackles
Curtis Jones 1+ shots
Liverpool 5+ corners
Bukayo Saka 2+ tackles
There's a feeling of Déjà vu here.
These two sides faced each other less than a month ago, with Liverpool progressing after securing victory at the Emirates in their FA Cup encounter.
The priority for both is, undoubtedly, on securing the Premier League title. The visitors are top of the table with a five-point margin to both Arsenal and Manchester City - the result of this will be significant in deciding who lifts the trophy in May.
Midweek wins for both means confidence will be high. This should particularly be true in the case of Liverpool - their 4-1 hammering of Chelsea a particularly eye-catching outcome.
Over 2.5 goals sitting at 8/13 highlights that this should be an entertaining game for the neutral - that's been the case in recent history.
One player who has caught the eye in recent weeks is ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER, with the World Cup winner boasting a real presence in the Liverpool midfield.
An adjusted role means that they aren't limiting his ability to get forward either, but defensive duties remain a priority and he has been delivering in these metrics.
TACKLES have been one in which he's excelled, and backing 3+ is an appealing option in this contest.
A best price of 10/11 is available to back, and he has gone well and above that in his past few games.
Across the last two Premier League outings, Mac Allister has returned 17 tackles (eight vs Chelsea, nine vs Bournemouth) - the seventh time this season where he's had at least three.
Mac Allister had two tackles in the FA Cup meeting last month, while there were eight in the two Carabao Cup semi-final legs vs Fulham.
DARWIN NUNEZ is just superb entertainment.
You're not sure what's he going to do next, I don't think he knows what he's going to do next, and Wednesday's contest against Chelsea was barely believable in terms of his efforts.
He hit the woodwork four times from his 11 shots, one of those coming from a penalty, with five efforts on target. It was staggering he didn't find the net.
Taking a lower, yet 'safer' line of 3+ TOTAL SHOTS is a nice addition to a multiple.
He, of course, nearly hit four times as many shots in one game, but backing him to achieve three or more has won in 11 of his 14 Premier League starts this season.
Another Liverpool preview, another one backing them to take 5+ CORNERS.
It's always appealing anyway, but even more so when the selection is an odds-against price.
They had eight last time out, 13 in the FA Cup win over Norwich, with five also taken in their away contest at Bournemouth.
BUKAYO SAKA is better known for his efforts in attack, but he does contribute defensively too.
Only full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has averaged more tackles per Premier League game than the winger, making 2+ TACKLES well worth consideration.
He's achieved this in three of his last four league outings - three coming in games against Forest and West Ham - while there were two when the sides met in the FA Cup.
This has been a winner in 12 of Saka's 21 league appearances this season and seven of their ten games in front of their own supporters.
CURTIS JONES is another part of this Liverpool midfield, and taking him for 1+ SHOTS is always an appealing multiple option.
It's worth noting here that this is just for one shot, it doesn't even have to be on target.
Jones has had at least one shot in each of his last four Premier League outings, with a huge total of five coming in the win over Newcastle, while there was also a shot in the previous meeting between these two.
The Carabao Cup home win over Fulham delivered four shots, while there were a staggering seven in the win over West Ham in December.
We'd associate LUIS DIAZ with the attacking side of this Liverpool side, but backing him for a CARD is an intriguing addition to the longlist.
The winger has been booked in two of his last six Premier League starts, and he averages more fouls than any other forward in the squad.
He's also odds-on to commit a couple of fouls. Rather than take those shorter prices, the appeal comes in taking the bigger price on one of those leading to a card.
Arsenal remain without injured trio Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira.
Japan's progression in the Asian Cup means that Takehiro Tomiyasu remains unavailable for selection, with the same applying to Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.
Given the quick turnaround in fixtures, the visitors will largely be as they were for Wednesday's win over Chelsea. However, it's been revealed that Nunez is a doubt with a foot problem.
Mohamed Salah remains out injured, although he could well have been involved if he was fit following Egypt's exit from the African Cup of Nations.
Thiago Alcântara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joël Matip and Kostas Tsimikas are also out.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (02/02/24)
