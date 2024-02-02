Premier League cheat sheet: Arsenal vs Liverpool tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Alexis Mac Allister 3+ tackles at 10/11 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/10

There's a feeling of Déjà vu here. These two sides faced each other less than a month ago, with Liverpool progressing after securing victory at the Emirates in their FA Cup encounter. The priority for both is, undoubtedly, on securing the Premier League title. The visitors are top of the table with a five-point margin to both Arsenal and Manchester City - the result of this will be significant in deciding who lifts the trophy in May. Midweek wins for both means confidence will be high. This should particularly be true in the case of Liverpool - their 4-1 hammering of Chelsea a particularly eye-catching outcome.

Over 2.5 goals sitting at 8/13 highlights that this should be an entertaining game for the neutral - that's been the case in recent history. Tackle the value One player who has caught the eye in recent weeks is ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER, with the World Cup winner boasting a real presence in the Liverpool midfield. An adjusted role means that they aren't limiting his ability to get forward either, but defensive duties remain a priority and he has been delivering in these metrics. TACKLES have been one in which he's excelled, and backing 3+ is an appealing option in this contest. CLICK HERE to back Alexis Mac Allister 3+ tackles with Sky Bet A best price of 10/11 is available to back, and he has gone well and above that in his past few games.

Across the last two Premier League outings, Mac Allister has returned 17 tackles (eight vs Chelsea, nine vs Bournemouth) - the seventh time this season where he's had at least three. Mac Allister had two tackles in the FA Cup meeting last month, while there were eight in the two Carabao Cup semi-final legs vs Fulham. Embrace the chaos Note: Darwin Nunez has emerged as a doubt for the game with a foot injury DARWIN NUNEZ is just superb entertainment. You're not sure what's he going to do next, I don't think he knows what he's going to do next, and Wednesday's contest against Chelsea was barely believable in terms of his efforts. He hit the woodwork four times from his 11 shots, one of those coming from a penalty, with five efforts on target. It was staggering he didn't find the net.

Taking a lower, yet 'safer' line of 3+ TOTAL SHOTS is a nice addition to a multiple. CLICK HERE to add Darwin Núñez 3+ shots to your BuildABet He, of course, nearly hit four times as many shots in one game, but backing him to achieve three or more has won in 11 of his 14 Premier League starts this season. Count the corners Another Liverpool preview, another one backing them to take 5+ CORNERS. CLICK HERE to add Liverpool 5+ corners to your BuildABet It's always appealing anyway, but even more so when the selection is an odds-against price.

They had eight last time out, 13 in the FA Cup win over Norwich, with five also taken in their away contest at Bournemouth. Block it, Bukayo! BUKAYO SAKA is better known for his efforts in attack, but he does contribute defensively too. Only full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has averaged more tackles per Premier League game than the winger, making 2+ TACKLES well worth consideration. CLICK HERE to add Bukayo Saka 2+ tackles to your BuildABet He's achieved this in three of his last four league outings - three coming in games against Forest and West Ham - while there were two when the sides met in the FA Cup.

This has been a winner in 12 of Saka's 21 league appearances this season and seven of their ten games in front of their own supporters. Take a shot, Curtis CURTIS JONES is another part of this Liverpool midfield, and taking him for 1+ SHOTS is always an appealing multiple option. CLICK HERE to add Curtis Jones 1+ total shots to your BuildABet It's worth noting here that this is just for one shot, it doesn't even have to be on target.

Jones has had at least one shot in each of his last four Premier League outings, with a huge total of five coming in the win over Newcastle, while there was also a shot in the previous meeting between these two. The Carabao Cup home win over Fulham delivered four shots, while there were a staggering seven in the win over West Ham in December. Diaz can deliver We'd associate LUIS DIAZ with the attacking side of this Liverpool side, but backing him for a CARD is an intriguing addition to the longlist. CLICK HERE to add Luis Diaz to be carded to your BuildABet The winger has been booked in two of his last six Premier League starts, and he averages more fouls than any other forward in the squad. He's also odds-on to commit a couple of fouls. Rather than take those shorter prices, the appeal comes in taking the bigger price on one of those leading to a card.

Team news Arsenal remain without injured trio Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira. Japan's progression in the Asian Cup means that Takehiro Tomiyasu remains unavailable for selection, with the same applying to Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo. Given the quick turnaround in fixtures, the visitors will largely be as they were for Wednesday's win over Chelsea. However, it's been revealed that Nunez is a doubt with a foot problem.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah remains out through injury

Mohamed Salah remains out injured, although he could well have been involved if he was fit following Egypt's exit from the African Cup of Nations. Thiago Alcântara, Stefan Bajcetic, Joël Matip and Kostas Tsimikas are also out.

Predicted line-ups Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli. Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz.

Match facts This will be the 200th league meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool, the fifth fixture to have been played as many times in English football history. Liverpool have won 79 to Arsenal’s 66 so far (D54).

Liverpool won 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup last month. There have been five occasions of a team winning twice away against the Gunners in the same season, with three of those coming across the last three campaigns (Nottingham Forest 1987-88, Aston Villa 1993-94, Manchester City 2020-21, Liverpool 2021-22, Brighton 2022-23).

Arsenal have taken five points from their last three Premier League games against Liverpool (W1 D2), as many as they had in their previous 12 (W1 D2 L9). They’re looking to remain unbeaten in four league games against the Reds for the first time since between December 2014 and January 2016 (W1 D3).

Arsenal have opened the scoring in their last three Premier League games against Liverpool, doing so in the opening 10 minutes of the match each time. They last scored first in four straight league meetings with the Reds between August 1967 and November 1970 (a run of six).

Liverpool have won their last four Premier League away games, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one. It’s just one fewer win than they had in their previous 15 on the road in the league (W5 D7 L3).

Gabriel Martinelli has more goal contributions against Liverpool in all competitions than he has against any other opponent for Arsenal (4 goals, 2 assists). The Brazilian netted the opener after just 58 seconds in this exact fixture last season, also assisting Bukayo Saka’s goal to give the Gunners a 2-1 lead heading into half time.

Across his five appearances at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool, Diogo Jota has averaged a goal or assist every 41 minutes in all competitions (5 goals, 2 assists in 287 minutes). Indeed, since the start of 2020-21 (his first season with Liverpool), Mohamed Salah (7 at Old Trafford) is the only Premier League player to have scored more goals at an away ground in all competitions than Jota’s five at Arsenal.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted six goals in his last seven Premier League games against Arsenal. Overall he’s assisted seven in the competition against the Gunners, his most against any opponent, and the joint-most any player has against Arsenal (Steven Gerrard also 7).