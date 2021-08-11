Burnley v Brighton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Burnley's opening Premier League fixture against Brighton, providing his best bets and score predictions.
1pt Burnley to win at 11/5 (Betway)
1pt Burnley +1 on the corner handicap at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Burnley and Brighton finished 17th and 16th respectively in the Premier League last season, separated by just two points.
Results-wise the two endured similar campaigns, Burnely winning 10 games to Brighton’s nine, while both sides featured inside the Premier League’s bottom six for goals scored.
Essentially, these are two evenly matched teams.
Brighton, however, are the favourites to win this fixture, a pattern that looks to be carrying on from last season; the Seagulls being overestimated by the market.
Following Brighton to level stakes last season would have seen you lose more than five points, while backing Burnley would have seen you make over five points profit over the campaign.
This is not to say backing Burnley ever week is a profitable system, nor that Brighton should be avoided, but it does demonstrate how certain teams are consistently overpriced and certain teams are consistently underpriced.
This looks another occasion where BURNLEY have been underestimated and should therefore be backed, with the 11/5 available with Betway a value play.
The spreads expect Brighton to have one more corner than Burnley, suggesting that Burnely +1 corner should be around even money, so backing BURNLEY +1 ON THE CORNER HANDICAP at 11/8 is another bet that makes plenty of appeal.
Brighton lost the corner battle in 11 of their 19 away matches last season, including at Turf Moor, and with home advantage in Burnely’s favour, as well as the Clarets’ propensity for delivering balls into the box, Sean Dyche’s men should cover the handicap.
This would be paid out as a winner should Burnley win the same amount of corners as Brighton, or more than the Seagulls.
Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1600 BST (11/08/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.