Portsmouth vs Bolton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Given their history and fanbase, Portsmouth and Bolton really ought not be plying their trade in the third tier. Arguably they wouldn't be if not for financial mismanagement by previous owners, yet the fact remains that the division’s current top two have been in Sky Bet League One (and even League Two) for the majority of the past decade. Pompey may top the table by two points ahead of this contest but as for who is most likely to return to the Championship, Bolton are your best bet.

As crushing a disappointment as it was, losing in last season's play-off semi-finals may prove to be a blessing for Bolton. Ian Evatt, one of the best managers in the EFL, continued to go under the radar as a result. After a scratchy start they're unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, winning 10. They've scored 31 goals and conceded just four during that run.

Bolton's League One away record (W5 D2 L1) is bettered only by Portsmouth, with both marginally more effective on the road than at home. The Trotters' price as significant outsiders piques interest as a result, further supported by the fact Pompey have been on the right side of fine margins when playing at Fratton Park this season. Their home goal difference is just +4 and John Mousinho's side have taken five points via stoppage-time goals. Portsmouth head into this fixture having responded to a mini wobble by winning at Northampton and Burton. Those wins followed a shock FA Cup exit to non-league Chesterfield and two disappointing home results: a 2-2 draw against Charlton and a 4-0 thrashing by Blackpool.

BOLTON DRAW NO BET holds plenty of interest at 6/5 but I really wouldn’t put anyone off the 21/10 available for an away win. CLICK HERE to back Bolton draw no bet with Sky Bet Personally I like the extra security of a returned stake should it end in a draw while also taking on a bigger priced fancy to smaller stakes. That second selection is BOLTON WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE which appeals greatly. CLICK HERE to back Bolton win & BTTS with Sky Bet The 11/2 (6.50) quotes offers a chunk of value as the home win/BTTS double comes out a long way short at 5.18, making this a selection that really should be backed. It is not without merit either. Bolton have found the net in 24 of 26 matches in all competitions this term while Portsmouth's failure to score in their last home game is only the second time that’s happened in 14 league matches.

Most of the goalscoring focus for Bolton rightly goes on top-scoring frontman Dion Charles but PARIS MAGHOMA warrants interest too. Having failed to score in his first 10 appearances following his loan arrival from Brentford he has found the net four times in the subsequent 10.

Team news Portsmouth top scorer Colby Bishop remains out after suffering an ankle injury against Burton last month, joining Connor Ogilvie, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully and Regan Poole on the sidelines. Bolton were dealt a blow of their own this week with the news that striker Dan Nlundulu will be out for several months with a serious hamstring injury that requires surgery.

Predicted line-ups Portsmouth: Norris; Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack; Robertson, Saydee, Kamara, Lane, Yengi. Bolton: Baxter; Iredale, Santos, Toal, Jones; Thomason, Sheehan, Dacres-Cogley, Maghoma; Charles, Adeboyejo.