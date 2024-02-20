Porto vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Bukayo Saka to score or assist at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Since the winter break, Arsenal have hit top gear winning all of their five games.
What is more they have scored 21 goals and kept three clean sheets, putting five past Burnley and Crystal Palace and hitting West Ham for six.
For context, the Gunners are five points worse off at this stage in the Premier League season than they were last campaign but they have scored two more goals and conceded one fewer.
Mikel Arteta deserves credit for juggling the Champions League with a title charge in his maiden managerial season in the competition.
The Spaniard’s naivety may yet work in his side's favour as Arsenal have been eliminated at this stage of the Champions League more times than any other side.
BUKAYO SAKA is the Champions League creator in chief this season; no player in Europe's premier competition has had a hand in more goals than Arsenal’s young gun with three goals and four assists.
He only failed to SCORE OR ASSIST in Arsenal’s trip to Seville, setting up or scoring a goal every 48 minutes on average, which is why his price to have a hand in a goal appeals in Portugal.
This bet has clicked in each of Saka’s appearances since the winter break, in which time he has six goals taking his tally in all competitions to 27 goals and assists.
Mehdi Taremi tops Porto's tackling charts in Europe, averaging 2.7 per game and completing at least three in each of his side's games at the Estádio do Dragão.
Veteran defender Pepe is averaging 0.7 shots per game this term, having at least one attempt in each of his last three appearances.
Porto’s left back Zaidu Sanusi was stretchered off in the first half of his side's win over Estrela at the weekend.
Jorge Sanchez should slot into the backline in his absence alongside 40-year-old centre-back Pepe. The former Real Madrid man has started five of Porto’s Champions League games, netting twice.
Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu were unavailable for the trip to Turf Moor at the weekend and remain doubts for Wednesday.
It could mean Mikel Arteta starts Jakub Kiwior at left-back and Leandro Trossard in the middle of a front three.
Jorginho played 10 minutes on Saturday but has been grappling with an ankle injury. It looks unlikely the Italian will dislodge the trio of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in midfield.
Porto: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Odds correct at 1140 GMT (20/02/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.