Darren Ferguson’s fourth spell as Peterborough manager begins with a trip to Port Vale in Sky Bet League One on Monday night. Michael Beardmore provides a preview and best bet.

‘Never go back’ is clearly a phrase Darren Ferguson either has never heard of or doesn’t agree with as he prepares for his fourth ‘dugout debut’ with Posh after replacing the sacked Grant McCann. Ferguson is only acting as interim boss until the end of the season but, just five points off the play-off spots, he’ll be expected to achieve a top-six Sky Bet League One finish by chairman Darragh McAnthony. To do so, he will need to completely turn around Peterborough’s away form, which reads a woeful W3 D1 L8, more relegation material than promotion form. Just one spot below the ninth-placed Posh are hosts Port Vale, enjoying a fine first season back in the third tier, free of any relegation fears and dreaming of an unlikely play-off position themselves.

As with most matches involving a new boss on either side, the outcome is tricky to call – will Posh enjoy the new manager bounce or is their travel sickness incurable? One thing you can tend to rely on them for is goals and entertainment. They have traditionally been a side involved in free-flowing, high-scoring affairs and this season is no different. Their away games are averaging 3.08 goals per match this season and given Ferguson has presided over similarly attack-minded teams in his three previous spells, there’s no reason to expect that will change. Over 2.5 goals is available at around even-money but, given my gut instinct here is a 1-1 draw, I prefer the safety blanket of A GOAL IN BOTH HALVES at 20/23 with Boyle Sports. CLICK HERE to back a goal in both halves with Sky Bet

Peterborough have played 48 halves of football this season – only eight of them have been goalless. That figure is only 12 for Vale, too, meaning there have been goals in 75% of their 45-minute halves. Posh rarely keep clean sheets on their travels but they seldomly fail to score either – as reflected by their lofty away xGF (expected goals for) and xGA (expected goals against) totals of 1.5 and 1.56 per game respectively. Both Teams To Score is another consideration at 4/5, but that’s shorter than our selection, which can also come in should either side win by a couple of more to nil.

