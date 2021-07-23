Sporting Life
Paul Pogba transfer news and next club odds: Man Utd star 7/4 to join PSG

By Sporting Life
20:08 · FRI July 23, 2021

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is 7/4 to be a Paris St-Germain player next season.

It is appearing increasingly likely Pogba will not sign a new contract at Manchester United, with the France international's current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

The World-Cup winner is also 9/1 to return to Juventus, while he's at 10s to make a move to Real Madrid this summer window.

Paul Pogba next club (via Sky Bet)

  • PSG - 7/4
  • Juventus - 9/1
  • Real Madrid - 10/1

Odds correct at 18:00 23/07/21

Pogba has entered the final year of his current United deal and the club must now make a decision on whether to sell him this summer or allow him to see out his contract.

PSG are reported to be interested in signing the French World Cup winner - but there is yet to be an official bid or any club-to-club contact.

If no new contract is signed with Manchester United, Pogba can listen to offers and sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

