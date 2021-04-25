Premier League round-up: Leeds and Man Utd in stalemate; Burnley thrash Wolves

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd: Stalemate at Elland Road

Leeds claimed another deserved point against one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ as they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Elland Road.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side extended their unbeaten away league run to 24 matches, while Leeds have gone six undefeated in the Premier League for the first time since 2002.

Leeds recently beat Manchester City with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium and followed that up at Elland Road on Monday night with a point against Liverpool.

They were reminded of the huge chasm that had opened up between themselves and Manchester United during their 16-year top-flight exile in a thumping 6-2 defeat to Solskjaer’s side in December, and this was a much more keenly-fought contest.

A first win against their arch rivals since a stunning FA Cup upset in 2010 was beyond them, but their remarkable season shows no signs of petering out as they matched their visitors in a high-octane clash of few chances.

In a frantic finale, Leeds looked just as likely to snatch a winner as the visitors, but both sides lacked the killer touch in the area to break the deadlock.