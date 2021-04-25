Premier League round-up: West Brom and Villa share 2-2 draw; Leeds and Man Utd in stalemate; Burnley thrash Wolves

Aston Villa and West Brom shared a 2-2 draw, Leeds and Manchester United shared an unexpected goalless draw and Chris Wood's first-half hat-trick inspired Burnley to a 4-0 win at Wolves.

Aston Villa 2-2 West Brom: Davis denies Albion at the death West Brom's slim hopes of Premier League survival were all but extinguished by Keinan Davis' stoppage-time equaliser for Aston Villa, which left Albion second-from-bottom and nine points adrift of safety with just six games to play. Davis pounced on an error from Kyle Bartley, who inexplicably allowed the ball to bounce, to prod home and deny Sam Allardyce's men a priceless win. Tyrone Mings' own goal, which came courtesy of an Mbaye Diagne deflected shot, had looked like being decisive, after Matheus Pereira's first-half penalty for West Brom had cancelled out Villa's ninth-minute spot kick through Anwar El Ghazi. But just as Albion could taste the three points, Davis struck to leave them staring at an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds 0-0 Man Utd: Stalemate at Elland Road

Leeds claimed another deserved point against one of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ as they drew 0-0 with Manchester United at Elland Road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side extended their unbeaten away league run to 24 matches, while Leeds have gone six undefeated in the Premier League for the first time since 2002. Leeds recently beat Manchester City with 10 men at the Etihad Stadium and followed that up at Elland Road on Monday night with a point against Liverpool. They were reminded of the huge chasm that had opened up between themselves and Manchester United during their 16-year top-flight exile in a thumping 6-2 defeat to Solskjaer’s side in December, and this was a much more keenly-fought contest. A first win against their arch rivals since a stunning FA Cup upset in 2010 was beyond them, but their remarkable season shows no signs of petering out as they matched their visitors in a high-octane clash of few chances. In a frantic finale, Leeds looked just as likely to snatch a winner as the visitors, but both sides lacked the killer touch in the area to break the deadlock. CLICK HERE for Infogol's Leeds v Man Utd shotmap and xG stats

Wolves 0-4 Burnley: Wood stars with first-half hat-trick Chris Wood scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Burnley blew Wolves away with a dominant first-half performance at Molineux to take a giant step towards survival. All of Wood’s goals in a 4-0 win came before half-time during an opening 45 minutes where it was abundantly clear one team was driven by the hunger and desire of something to play for, and the other was not.

