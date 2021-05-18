Premier League: Chelsea set for top-four finish; Brighton comeback stuns Manchester City

A review of Tuesday's action in the Premier League, where Chelsea secured victory over Leicester and Brighton came from behind to beat Manchester City.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester Infogol xG: 3.00 - 1.02 Antonio Rudiger’s first goal in 15 months and a Jorginho penalty inched Chelsea towards a top-four Premier League finish with a 2-1 win over Leicester. Germany defender Rudiger bundled home Ben Chilwell’s deflected corner with his thigh as Chelsea shook off Timo Werner’s two disallowed goals at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho calmly slotted a spot-kick to seal the Blues’ vital victory, with the only worry being an early enforced exit for key midfielder N’Golo Kante. Kelechi Iheanacho sidefooted in for Leicester to set up a nervy finish, but Ayoze Perez missed a golden chance as Chelsea held out for a result of major significance. The Blues avenged Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Leicester with a pulsating showing in west London, to leapfrog the Foxes into third place in the Premier League table. Beat Aston Villa on the road on Sunday and the Blues will book the all-important Champions League qualification for next season.

CLICK TO READ: Full fixtures and analysis for the battle for Europe in the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel branded the resurgent Rudiger an “aggressive leader” on Monday, and the very next day the 28-year-old encapsulated that praise with another pivotal performance. Rudiger found the net for the first time since his brace snagged a 2-2 draw at Leicester on February 21, 2020. The powerful German has been playing in a protective mask after breaking his jaw, amid a hugely impressive second half of the campaign. And this towering performance might just be enough to seal the Blues that Champions League place for next term, whatever happens in the showpiece finale of this season’s competition against Manchester City in Porto on May 29. Rudiger almost left Chelsea in September after falling out of favour with ex-boss Frank Lampard but ever since fellow German Tuchel’s arrival, the former Stuttgart and Roma centre-back has been entirely revitalised.

Brighton staged a remarkable second-half comeback to stun 10-man Manchester City with an astonishing 3-2 Premier League victory on a raucous evening at the Amex Stadium. Almost jubilant 8,000 fans were in attendance on the south coast to see Dan Burn sweep home a 76th-minute winner against Pep Guardiola’s shocked champions. An early header from Ilkay Gundogan and a superb individual effort from Phil Foden just after the restart put City in control before Albion came roaring back courtesy of Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster. City, who succumbed to a first top-flight away defeat in 13 outings, were forced to play for 80 minutes a man down after Joao Cancelo was dismissed for denying Danny Welbeck a goal-scoring opportunity. A sensational success for Graham Potter’s hosts was a first in eight Premier League attempts against the Champions League finalists. It came at a cost for both sides, with Welbeck and Gundogan each limping off injured, although that could not dampen the spirit of the euphoric home faithful at full-time. Due to coronavirus restrictions and some unconvincing form last year, Brighton fans had not been present to witness their team win since December 2019.

Edinson Cavani welcomed fans back to Old Trafford in style but Fulham cancelled out the Manchester United striker’s spectacular long-range effort on a night when anti-Glazer sentiments were made loud and clear. It had been 436 days since supporters last stepped inside the ground due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 10,000 in attendance for the Red Devils’ final home game of the season produced a remarkable atmosphere. Returning fans, many donning green and gold scarves and carrying placards, let their anger at the owners known on Tuesday, when Cavani lit up an ultimately-frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw with an incredible goal on his first appearance in front of United fans. The 34-year-old showed superb skill and awareness to aim a 35-yard effort over backpedalling Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, with the goal given the green light by the video assistant referee despite an offside call. There was a similarly narrow decision that went Fulham’s way as they eked out a late equaliser, with Joe Bryan all too easily directing home Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s cross as United missed the chance to wrap up second. That equaliser underlined the need for reinforcement this summer and fans underlined their desire for change by making their displeasure at the owners, particularly co-chairman Joel Glazer, clear after 14 months away.