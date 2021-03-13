Premier League review: Chelsea held by Leeds

A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where Chelsea kept another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Leeds.
Chelsea's run of clean sheets continued but they couldn't secure all three points as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds at Elland Road.
It was a rare draw for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with this being just the third game which Leeds drew and their second 0-0 scoreline.
For Chelsea, their strong defensive record continue and it moved them three points clear of West Ham, but David Moyes' side hold two games in-hand as they look to break into the top-four.
Full report to follow...