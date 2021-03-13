Horse Racing
Leeds and Chelsea played out a goalless draw

Premier League review: Chelsea held by Leeds

By Sporting Life
14:26 · SAT March 13, 2021

A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where Chelsea kept another clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with Leeds.

Results

Leeds 0-0 Chelsea

Chelsea's run of clean sheets continued but they couldn't secure all three points as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Leeds at Elland Road.

It was a rare draw for Marcelo Bielsa's side, with this being just the third game which Leeds drew and their second 0-0 scoreline.

For Chelsea, their strong defensive record continue and it moved them three points clear of West Ham, but David Moyes' side hold two games in-hand as they look to break into the top-four.

Full report to follow...

