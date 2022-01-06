Aston Villa remain the favourites to sign Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona - but Tottenham and Newcastle have shortened heavily in the market.

Steven Gerrard's Villa were as short as 1/6 on Wednesday to bring former Liverpool man Coutinho back to the Premier League, with the pair's Anfield connection being touted as the Midlanders' unique selling point. But while Villa remain favourites to secure a loan move for the 29-year-old - for whom Barca paid Liverpool £105m in 2018 - they face stiff competition from some of their Premier League rivals. Antonio Conte's resurgent Tottenham are the big movers in the market - as long as 28/1 on Wednesday, Spurs have rocketed in to 4/1 in the space of 24 hours.

Philippe Coutinho - to sign for before February 3 2022 (via Sky Bet) Aston Villa - 4/6

Tottenham - 4/1

Newcastle - 6/1

Arsenal - 8/1

Liverpool - 12/1

Everton 25/1

Manchester United - 33/1 CLICK HERE FOR MORE Odds correct at 1115 GMT (06/01/22)

Newcastle have also come in drastically to 6/1, although the thought of a relegation battle is surely less likely to entice Coutinho than a team in the top half, given he used to competing for the top honours in the game. Former club Liverpool, Everton and Manchester are considered outsiders to sign Coutinho who is keen for game action after playing just 516 minutes in La Liga for Barca this season, despite the cash-strapped Catalan club's shortage of stars. When he has played, however, Coutinho has been a real threat, averaging 0.61 xG/95 , with his xG/95 the tied third best of all La Liga players to have played more than 500 minutes.

