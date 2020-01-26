Phil Thompson on Liverpool's Premier League title challenge - can the Reds go unbeaten?

Phil Tompson looks at whether Liverpool can go the entire season unbeaten as the continue their march towards the Premier League title.
When you saw Liverpool and Manchester City going head-to-head last season it was hard to imagine Liverpool being so far in front this season, is was an incredible feat in itself to match City last year. For Liverpool to do it again this season is phenomenal.
That was just like Manchester City the year before. I do not think Liverpool will be able to break City's points record; they are not blessed with the squad Manchester City had.
The days of VAR could hinder the possibility of the 'Liverpool Invincibles' - for those who have said it has gone in Liverpool’s favour, it makes you wonder when it will go the opposite way, whether that be in the shape of goals, a red card, or if it is just one of those games.
You could be banging at the door, with 75 percent possession, yet it could just be one of those games where you cannot score, and you lose a sloppy goal. One of these situations could go against you, and that is why I think it will be very tough for Liverpool to go through the season unbeaten.
The FA Cup is the least of worries for Jurgen Klopp and he has shown that. He sees it as giving experience to the young lads, which they have to get in some way, and he will continue to use them.
He may not play as many for the Shrewsbury game because he has players back and fit who need games. Joel Matip, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri are some of those. It will be a little bit stronger because these lads need game-time, but he will make sure he uses the young lads to give them experience too, but also to see them in this environment.
It is OK seeing them against Everton on a beautiful pitch, but it is another thing seeing them at Shrewsbury - the pitch, the atmosphere and the possibility of a banana skin is completely different. It all makes character.
If we proceed in the FA Cup, it could take on more importance if they reach the quarter or semi-final, because you are that close to getting there. He will use the fifth and sixth round as experience, but the fans understand that we are going for our first title in 30 years and do not want anything to distract from that.
The Champions League is starting again, which means he must have his squad fit, fighting and ready for that to start again. Using the FA Cup to give the lads match fitness and thus making sure they are up to scratch for when the Champions League comes along may not be a bad thing.
My own personal view, others may have differing agendas, is to have nothing other than the Premier League as first priority. We are never going to be in this position ever again, with the amount of points Liverpool are clear by.
This season we are in a great position in comparison to last year so we must secure the Premier League primarily.