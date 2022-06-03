Sporting Life
There is plenty of competition for places ahead of England's Euro 202 opener
Phil Foden will miss England's upcoming double-header

Phil Foden out of England fixtures after positive Covid test

By Sporting Life
15:13 · FRI June 03, 2022

Phil Foden will miss England’s Nations League games with Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Manchester City star has been sent home from the Three Lions, but boss Gareth Southgate says he should be available for the games against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

Southgate said: “Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

Southgate revealed defenders Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi are injured and will miss out against Hungary, while Raheem Sterling is a doubt having missed some training sessions.

“Fikayo and Marc Guehi arrived with injuries but are progressing well. They won’t be involved in tomorrow’s game but might be OK for Germany.

“Raheem has missed a couple of sessions.”

Our preview of Hungary v England with best bets

