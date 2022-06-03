The Manchester City star has been sent home from the Three Lions, but boss Gareth Southgate says he should be available for the games against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

Southgate said: “Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

Southgate revealed defenders Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi are injured and will miss out against Hungary, while Raheem Sterling is a doubt having missed some training sessions.

“Fikayo and Marc Guehi arrived with injuries but are progressing well. They won’t be involved in tomorrow’s game but might be OK for Germany.

“Raheem has missed a couple of sessions.”