PFA Player of the Year odds and tips: Bruno Fernandes best bet to upset the market

In another era, or at another club, BRUNO FERNANDES would quite possibly be considered as one of the best players on the planet. Instead, he rarely gets the credit he deserves.

So prolonged have Manchester United's struggles been during the Portuguese midfielder's six years at Old Trafford that rather than see his genius with occasional flaws, pundits, supporters and armchair experts often find common ground in suggesting he may in fact be part of the problem, rather than the glaringly obvious solution.

For a club that (until recently) has seemed desperate to find new ways to reach rock bottom over the past decade, actively touting their captain to Saudi Arabia in the summer in an apparent effort to fund a major squad rebuild for their out-of-depth manager should be considered their absolute zenith.

Despite Ruben Amorim's insistence on playing Fernandes out of position in a deep-lying role, the 31-year-old still managed to put up some outstanding creative numbers in the first half of the Premier League season. They have gone through the roof since Michael Carrick returned him to his natural place in attacking midfield.

He has eight assists and four goals in his last nine matches.