Sky Bet League One betting tips: Peterborough v Sunderland best bets and preview

It's a huge game in Sky Bet League One as Peterborough welcome Sunderland. Tom Carnduff has two best bets - including one at 28/1.

Football betting tips: Peterborough v Sunderland 0.5pts Sammie Szmodics to score from outside the area at 28/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Charlie Wyke to score anytime at 11/5 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

We couldn't have asked for a better game to take the 3pm slot on a bank holiday Monday. Peterborough sit 2nd in the Sky Bet League One standings with two points separating themselves and Sunderland in 3rd. The visitors are the form side going into the game though and will be hopeful of finishing the day in an automatic promotion spot. However, they take on a Peterborough team who top the home charts this season with 44 points gained from a possible 54 on a tricky London Road pitch. 11 of their last 13 home games in all competitions have ended in victory. The bookmakers can't call this with both teams taking favouritism, depending on where you look. There is a belief that Sunderland's form will be enough to earn the win but Peterborough did wrap up a 7-0 win in their last game here. Whichever way it goes, we can expect entertainment on Monday afternoon.

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 17/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 6/4

Szmodics to star for Peterborough?

Sammie Szmodics in action for Peterborough

There was always a worry about who would replace Marcus Maddison when he departed Peterborough but they have found a more than capable player to fill that role. Sammie Szmodics has been a hit since joining the Posh and has 12 goals and five assists on his tally this season. He's a best price of 4/1 to score anytime in this game, and while the majority of his goals do come from close range, I am willing to gamble on the huge 28/1 available for SZMODICS TO SCORE FROM OUTSIDE THE AREA. Shots in recent games suggest that one may come in the future. Head here to back Sammie Szmodics to score from outside the area with Sky Bet If we look at his form from February onwards, giving a recent two-month period, the majority of Szmodics' shots have actually been from range. Yet, across the course of the campaign, he is seeing his goals come from charging into the box. However, numbers like this will surely see a strike come from range eventually, and the 28/1 best price with Sky Bet looks as if it may be priced up based on the goalscoring record and not necessarily the shooting statistics. From the beginning of February, 53% of Szmodics' shots have been from outside the area (19/36). It's also worth noting that he's seen at least one shot in 29 of his 36 League One appearances too - 18 of those contests have had three or more. Shot markets may be available with some bookmakers on the day of the game and it could be an avenue to explore before kick-off but I'm willing to gamble on one of these strikes from distance finally hitting the net. The pitch could play a part too and the odds are just a tad too generous. Wyke can return to the scoresheet

Sunderland's Charlie Wyke

On the Sunderland side of things, I was amazed to see on the Oddschecker grid that 11/5 is available on CHARLIE WYKE TO SCORE ANYTIME in this game. The striker has 22 goals in 35 league games this season and is looking to bring an end to a three-game drought. Head here to back Charlie Wyke to score anytime with Sky Bet 17 of his league goals have also come since Lee Johnson was appointed head coach at the club, so he's benefitted from that managerial change - as have Sunderland in their quest for promotion. Wyke is a physical presence and remains a handful for defenders. A lot of the attention will be on the strikers with Peterborough possessing the prolific Jonson Clarke-Harris and it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever to see both players striking across the 90 minutes. Six of Wyke's last eight games have also seen him take two shots or more while his aerial duels won number remains consistently high with five or more won in seven games over the same period. He could well score a header, and Sky Bet have a boosted 5/1 price that he does so, but there is enough appealing value in the 11/5 for a goal anytime in a game that should see plenty of attacking action.

Peterborough v Sunderland best bets and score prediction 0.5pts Sammie Szmodics to score from outside the area at 28/1 (Sky Bet)

1pt Charlie Wyke to score anytime at 11/5 (Unibet) Score prediction: Peterborough 2-2 Sunderland (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1800 BST (04/04/21)