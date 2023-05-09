Do not get swept up in the occasion. James Cantrill has a 17/10 best for Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs.

These two sides may have contrasting opinions on this play-off campaign. Sheffield Wednesday won't be too happy to be travelling to Cambridgeshire this Friday. Re-wind to the end of February, the Owls were top of the pile, nine points clear of third place, with a game in hand. Peterborough snuck into the play-offs on the final day with a win at Barnsley. Darren Ferguson had Friday’s foe to thank as across South Yorkshire, Wednesday edged past Derby, who only needed a point to secure a top six finish.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Peterborough 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Sheffield Wednesday 8/5

The Owls tally of 96 points would have been enough to secure a return to the Championship automatically in all bar one of the previous 10 seasons, going up as champions half of the time over that period. Their demise can be pinpointed on the loss of two players, George Byers and Josh Windass. They lost the former in a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in mid-March, and Josh Windass at Oakwell two games later, Wednesday went on to win only one of their next eight league games. Darren Moore’s men have rallied well, winning each of their last four games to finish with a flurry. He will be bolstered by the return of Windass, who came off the bench at the weekend. At 17/10, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO WIN appeals. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield Wednesday to win with Sky Bet Do not let the occasion, or the Owls disappointing end to the season, shroud your judgement here. The South Yorkshire conceded 17 goals less than Posh and lost 11 games fewer, do not forget Wednesday finished 19 points ahead of them as well.

