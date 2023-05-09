Sporting Life
Sheffield Wed

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday tips: League One play-offs best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:10 · WED May 10, 2023

Do not get swept up in the occasion. James Cantrill has a 17/10 best for Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs.

Football betting tips: League One Play-Offs

2pts Sheffield Wednesday to beat Peterborough at 17/10 (bet365)

These two sides may have contrasting opinions on this play-off campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday won't be too happy to be travelling to Cambridgeshire this Friday.

Re-wind to the end of February, the Owls were top of the pile, nine points clear of third place, with a game in hand.

Peterborough snuck into the play-offs on the final day with a win at Barnsley.

Darren Ferguson had Friday’s foe to thank as across South Yorkshire, Wednesday edged past Derby, who only needed a point to secure a top six finish.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Peterborough 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Sheffield Wednesday 8/5

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The Owls tally of 96 points would have been enough to secure a return to the Championship automatically in all bar one of the previous 10 seasons, going up as champions half of the time over that period.

Their demise can be pinpointed on the loss of two players, George Byers and Josh Windass.

They lost the former in a 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in mid-March, and Josh Windass at Oakwell two games later, Wednesday went on to win only one of their next eight league games.

Darren Moore’s men have rallied well, winning each of their last four games to finish with a flurry. He will be bolstered by the return of Windass, who came off the bench at the weekend.

At 17/10, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO WIN appeals.

Do not let the occasion, or the Owls disappointing end to the season, shroud your judgement here.

The South Yorkshire conceded 17 goals less than Posh and lost 11 games fewer, do not forget Wednesday finished 19 points ahead of them as well.

Peterborough v Sheffield Wednesday best bets and score prediction

Score prediction: Peterborough 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1140 BST (09/05/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS