Pedo Porro is set to join Spurs
Pedro Porro: Why Tottenham are signing Sporting wing-back

By Ninad Barbadikar
15:07 · FRI January 27, 2023

Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Friday's focus is on Pedro Porro, who looks set to join Tottenham from Sporting.

  • Age: 23
  • Position: Midfielder
  • Club: Sporting
  • Country: Spain

Tottenham signing Pedro Porro - a player I highlighted before the transfer window opened - makes perfect sense.

Despite issues at both ends of the pitch, demonstrated by the narrowing of Tottenham's expected goals for (xGF) and expected goals against (xGA) trendlines this season, Antonio Conte looks highly unlikely to change from his tried and trusted 3-4-3 - a system heavily reliant on effective wing-backs.

Blue = good (positive xG process) | Orange = bad (negative xG process)
They must provide width to the attack, underlapping and overlapping as necessary in tandem with the wide forwards.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have vied for the right wing-back slot this term, but neither can perform the role to the standard required for a Conte team.

The Spurs boss has also been outspoken about the summer arrival of Djed Spence - 'a signing by the club' - a player he is unwilling to trust with a starting role, and who could reportedly join Lyon before the window closes.

Porro perfectly suits the system’s needs, ticking several boxes for an ideal Conte player, and at just 23 years old, the Spaniard is a sound long-term investment.

Pedro Porro

One of the most exciting and dynamic wing-backs in Portugal's Primeira Liga, he currently sits joint-top in the division's assists charts with six and averages 0.37 expected assists (xA) per 95 minutes - the highest in the league.

Porro is also effective with his incisive carries from wide areas, consistently setting up shots for his teammates.

Given his qualities, he will become an instant starter for a Tottenham team crying out for a player in his position.

