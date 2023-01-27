Despite issues at both ends of the pitch, demonstrated by the narrowing of Tottenham's expected goals for (xGF) and expected goals against (xGA) trendlines this season, Antonio Conte looks highly unlikely to change from his tried and trusted 3-4-3 - a system heavily reliant on effective wing-backs.

They must provide width to the attack, underlapping and overlapping as necessary in tandem with the wide forwards.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty have vied for the right wing-back slot this term, but neither can perform the role to the standard required for a Conte team.

The Spurs boss has also been outspoken about the summer arrival of Djed Spence - 'a signing by the club' - a player he is unwilling to trust with a starting role, and who could reportedly join Lyon before the window closes.

Porro perfectly suits the system’s needs, ticking several boxes for an ideal Conte player, and at just 23 years old, the Spaniard is a sound long-term investment.