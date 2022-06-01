United announced his departure on Wednesday, six years after he rejoined the club from Juve for a then world record £89m.

France's World Cup-winning midfielder, 29, has struggled to justify that significant fee and reportedly came close to signing for Real Madrid last summer.

Pogba scored 29 times and provided 38 assists in 154 Premier League appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford.

But over the past three league seasons he has found the net just five times in the league.