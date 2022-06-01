Sporting Life
Manchester United's Paul Pogba is out of contract in the summer
Paul Pogba next club odds: Juventus odds-on after Manchester United confirm midfielder's exit

By Sporting Life
12:35 · WED June 01, 2022

Paul Pogba is odds-on to return to Juventus after Manchester United confirmed he will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of June.

United announced his departure on Wednesday, six years after he rejoined the club from Juve for a then world record £89m.

France's World Cup-winning midfielder, 29, has struggled to justify that significant fee and reportedly came close to signing for Real Madrid last summer.

Pogba scored 29 times and provided 38 assists in 154 Premier League appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford.

But over the past three league seasons he has found the net just five times in the league.

Paul Pogba next club odds (via Betfair)

  • Juventus 2/9
  • PSG 2/1
  • Real Madrid 20/1
  • Barcelona 25/1
  • Man City 25/1
  • Newcastle 33/1
  • Inter Milan 33/1
  • Liverpool 66/1

Odds correct at 1210 BST (01/06/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS