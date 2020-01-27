Monday's Paper Talk: Football transfer news, rumours and gossip, including Rafa Benitez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

A look at the highlights from Monday's back pages...
THE SUN
- Rafa Benitez is being targeted to make a sensational return as Newcastle manager.
- Newcastle's proposed £340m takeover is reportedly "90 per cent certain" after a shell company created by Amanda Stavely was registered to facilitate the deal.
- Tottenham have been told to increase their offer for PSV Eindhoven's Steven Bergwijn.
- Arsenal are ready to join Everton in the battle to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, according to reports.
- Charlton could be set to sign Paul Pogba's brother Florentin in a sensational swoop as the Addicks look to bolster their squad.
- Sunderland midfielder Logan Pye, 16, will be offered a five-year deal by Manchester United
DAILY EXPRESS
- Chelsea have been offered a £27m Krzysztof Piatek transfer and could battle Tottenham for the AC Milan striker.
- Tottenham have reportedly created a four-man shortlist including Timo Werner as a back-up option to Willian Jose because negotiations with Real Sociedad are proving difficult
- Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been approached by Paris Saint-German over a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions as a replacement for outgoing striker Edinson Cavani.
- Manchester United are keen to sign former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. With Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out injured, German international Can is being eyed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his midfield. Solskjaer has not given up the chase, even though Can's Liverpool connections have tried to talk him out of a move to their arch-rivals.
DAILY MIRROR
- Ronaldinho has tipped compatriot Gabriel Martinelli to become one of the best players in the world.
- Leicester have reportedly made a bid for Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo.
- Lyon are closing in on Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.
- Liverpool are prepared to sanction Nathaniel Clyne's departure to Bournemouth in the next week, according to multiple sources.
- Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can's rather uneventful spell at Juventus could be about to end with a move to Borussia Dortmund.
- Spurs are said to be close to signing Dutch international forward Steven Bergwijn for £30million. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy met the 22-year-old's advisers last week, the paper says, adding a deal could be finalised early this week.
OTHER
- Harold Moukoudi, the 22-year-old Cameroon and Saint-Etienne defender, is being chased by Burnley, Leeds, West Brom, Derby and Stoke. (L'EQUIPE)
- Everton are close to signing Uruguay and Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino for £17m. (GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT)
- Crystal Palace have received a bid from PSV for Dutch international full-back Patrick van Aanholt. (Sky Sports)
- Manchester United are still short of Sporting Lisbon's valuation of Bruno Fernandes, with talks continuing between the two clubs. (Sky Sports)
- West Ham have had an initial loan offer for USA international centre-back Aaron Long rejected by New York Red Bulls. The Hammers made a $500,000 (£382,000) offer to loan Long until the end of the season with a $4.5m (£3.4m) option to buy him outright in the summer. (Sky Sports)
- Leeds United are interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin but face strong competition for the RB Leipzig striker's signature. (Sky Sports)
- Robin van Persie has revealed that Vincent Kompany attempted to talk him out of retirement to sign for Anderlecht. (Sky Sports)
- Celtic have rubbished talk that Monaco have made an approach for Odsonne Edouard. (THE SCOTTISH SUN)
- Bristol City have slapped a not-for-sale sign on Celtic target Niclas Eliasson. (DAILY RECORD)
- Leyton Orient are hoping to agree a deal for Dundee striker Danny Johnson. (DAILY RECORD)