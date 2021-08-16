Crystal Palace stunned 10-man Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad, Brighton fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Liverpool and Chelsea took full advantage to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points by thrashing Newcastle 3-0.

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace Infogol xG: 0.78-0.89 Crystal Palace ruined Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League match in the Manchester City hotseat as Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured a win as impressive as it was surprising against the 10-man hosts. Few predicted Saturday afternoon ending in anything other than celebration for the reigning champions, yet the well-drilled visitors triumphed thanks to an intelligent and energetic performance. Zaha fired Palace into an early lead at the Etihad Stadium after capitalising on a mistake by Aymeric Laporte, whose afternoon got worse when he was sent off for hauling down the Palace star late in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus thought he had levelled until VAR ruled out the goal for offside, with on-loan midfielder Gallagher wrapping up a 2-0 win late on to send those from south London wild. It represented a first Premier League loss since the opening weekend of the season for Guardiola’s men, while Patrick Vieira – a former City player and coach – celebrated the best performance of his Palace reign.

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton Infogol xG: 1.47-1.35 Brighton came closest of any opponent in six months to ending Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten run as Graham Potter’s side recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield. After last week’s demolition of Manchester United, the sight of the hosts establishing what appeared a comfortable advantage after only 24 minutes thanks to Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane appeared to spell trouble for the Seagulls. However, pre-match Jurgen Klopp had said he expected a tough examination and that is what he got as Enock Mwepu’s first Premier League goal just before half-time was followed by a Leandro Trossard equaliser and in fairness Brighton had better chances to win it from that point.

Part of their success was becoming only the second team this season after Burnley – here in August – to stop Mohamed Salah find the net as his 10-match goalscoring run was brought to a halt with his only chance seeing an effort ruled out for offside. Credit must go to the visitors, and their manager, who never cowered in the face of Liverpool’s pressure and had by far the better of the second half to be fully worthy of their point. They are in good company as only title contenders Chelsea and Manchester City have left Anfield with anything other than a defeat this season and to have Liverpool’s nerves jangling as they did in the last 20 minutes was an indication of how their focused and committed approach paid dividends.

Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea Infogol xG: 0.28-2.51 Reece James crashed home a second-half double as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. England defender James produced a brilliant finish midway through the second period and then made it 2-0 by driving home a rebound before Jorginho sealed victory by converting a late penalty. The Blues moved three points clear at the top with their fourth-successive Premier League win. Defeat for managerless Newcastle saw them equal their longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018. It was not the way interim-boss Graeme Jones wanted to hand over the reins, with Newcastle expected to appoint a permanent replacement for Steve Bruce before next week’s trip to Brighton. Jones’ side made life difficult for Thomas Tuchel’s European champions, but they ran out of gas as Chelsea extended their unbeaten league run on the road this season to five matches.

Burnley 3-1 Brentford Infogol xG: 2.95-1.16 Burnley registered their first win of the Premier League season as they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets boss. The hosts netted three times without reply in the first half, with Chris Wood lashing the opener past Premier League debutant Alvaro Fernandez in the fourth minute. Matt Lowton added a header in the 32nd and Maxwel Cornet then struck to make it 3-0 four minutes later. Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors were unable to spoil Dyche’s anniversary as his side took maximum points for the first time in 10 league outings this season, and 13 including the end of last term. It saw Burnley move out of the relegation zone, up a place to 17th, while Thomas Frank’s Bees remain 12th after their third successive league defeat.

Watford 0-1 Southampton Infogol xG: 1.06-1.50 Che Adams scored the only goal of the game as Southampton snatched a 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road. Adams collected the ball on the edge of the area and turned before chipping the ball into the top corner and out of reach of the goalkeeper in the 19th minute. Southampton had 12 shots but just one was on target as they secured a first away Premier League win since March. It was a less eventful game for Claudio Ranieri after his Watford side shipped five goals against Liverpool only to score five themselves in his second game against Everton last weekend. The Hornets remain without a home win since the opening day of the season, and despite their emphatic 5-2 win at Goodison Park are slipping closer towards the bottom three, with the gap now just three points.