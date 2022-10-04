Manchester United travel to Cyprus in the Europa League to take on Omonia Nicosia. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting a best bet.

The last thing Manchester United needed after a humbling derby day defeat was a long trip to Cyprus on Thursday, but here they are. It is important for United's Europa League chances though that they take maximum points against the minnows, with the group winners going straight through to the last 16 and avoiding an extra two-legged tie with a potential Champions League drop-out. Given what we have seen domestically so far, you have to think that the UEL will become more imperative to United's Champions League qualification hopes, so this has to be seen as a must-win game.

They should win the match. Omonia Nicosia have been out-classed in both outings so far in this competition, losing 3-0 and 2-1 to Sheriff and Real Sociedad respectively. But, this will be one of the biggest nights in Omonia's history, so you can bet they will be bang up for this game. They have shown some ability in forward areas, and they may not need much to cause United's defence some issues. Erik ten Hag's side have been porous in the league, shipping 1.74 xGA per game, and given the defensive absentees for this match (Maguire, Varane), we could see them vulnerable on the road yet again. The Red Devils will create and score here against inferior opponents, making the BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE price appeal here. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet It is only a small play that is advised, but the price looks too big in my opinion, with United a team who do ship goals and chances on their travels.

