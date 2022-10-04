Meanwhile, the visitors have been as entertaining as ever with their league matches averaging 3.6 goals per game.

The feel good factor is certainly surrounding Arsenal at the moment and rightly so, they have suffered just one defeat all season and have emerged victorious in every single match played in front of their own fans thus far.

Mikel Arteta is likely to deploy a very different team to the one that claimed the bragging rights in the North London derby on Saturday afternoon. But he will still want to ensure his side progresses to the knockout stages and we should see both outfits go on the attack on Thursday night.

Visitors Bodo/Glimt are always looking to defy the odds and they only have one thing on their mind, which is to attack whoever it is they’re playing against. The Norwegians currently sit top of Group A after Arsenal’s match with PSV was postponed and their attacking intent draws plenty of plaudits.

The Yellow Horde have scored an average 2.5 goals per game domestically and you can guarantee they will look to cause an upset by earning three points from this tie.

It seems likely that they will score given the possible rotation to this Arsenal side, but the hosts have been on another level when playing on home soil and they should outclass the visitors and clinch victory.

This one promises to be entertaining and the 13/8 on ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a standout selection.