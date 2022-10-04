Fresh off the back of victory over north London rivals Tottenham, Arsenal return to Europa League action against Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. George Gamble picks out a best bet.
1pt Arsenal win & both teams to score at 13/8 (General)
The feel good factor is certainly surrounding Arsenal at the moment and rightly so, they have suffered just one defeat all season and have emerged victorious in every single match played in front of their own fans thus far.
Meanwhile, the visitors have been as entertaining as ever with their league matches averaging 3.6 goals per game.
Mikel Arteta is likely to deploy a very different team to the one that claimed the bragging rights in the North London derby on Saturday afternoon. But he will still want to ensure his side progresses to the knockout stages and we should see both outfits go on the attack on Thursday night.
Visitors Bodo/Glimt are always looking to defy the odds and they only have one thing on their mind, which is to attack whoever it is they’re playing against. The Norwegians currently sit top of Group A after Arsenal’s match with PSV was postponed and their attacking intent draws plenty of plaudits.
The Yellow Horde have scored an average 2.5 goals per game domestically and you can guarantee they will look to cause an upset by earning three points from this tie.
It seems likely that they will score given the possible rotation to this Arsenal side, but the hosts have been on another level when playing on home soil and they should outclass the visitors and clinch victory.
This one promises to be entertaining and the 13/8 on ARSENAL TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks a standout selection.
Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bodo/Glimt (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct 1635 BST (04/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.