Old Firm tips: Rangers vs Celtic predictions, best bets and Scottish Cup preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Cup 1pt Tuur Rommens 1+ shots on target at 11/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Tuur Rommens 2+ total shots at 16/5 (Paddy Power) *All bets settled in 90 mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 13:00 GMT TV: Premier Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Among the many random thoughts I've had across the past few months, the potential of being in a Truman Show-style simulation has been one of them. Standing in Amsterdam before Christmas waiting to get on a boat tour I looked up to the sky and thought "huh, it does look like a ceiling when you stare at it". I must stress at this point given the location that I was not on anything. And then the buildings looked flat, almost like they were made of a cheap wood to give the 'appearance' of a house or a shop but not actually having anything beyond the door. I wanted to go and look at one of them but conveniently somebody in a coat directed me away and onto the boat. The planted actors ensuring I didn't go off script and stuck to the planned schedule.

Something's not right here...

Sure, there's the element of a boat in the early parts of the Truman Show not exactly being his preferred method of transport but it's that repetitive nature of things and the efforts made to ensure I don't find the truth. And in the style of a stage light falling or accidentally stumbling across some communications through the car radio, I think back to last Friday where I was writing a preview of Rangers vs Celtic before heading to the pub. Seven days later, the cycle is at the stage of writing a preview of Rangers vs Celtic before heading to the pub. And much like Truman Burbank I was disappointed with the outcome on the last occasion, if there was a last occasion at all. Rangers - so the non-staged local newspaper tells me - went 2-0 up before a late equaliser saw the points shared to the benefit of Hearts. This time, in order to ease any suspicions I may have, they meet in a cup quarter-final.

It's the fifth meeting of the campaign. The previous three have been high-scoring but different each time. Again, I can only assume to ease any suspicions. The best you'll find at the time of writing for over 2.5 goals is 8/13, with the majority at 4/7, but I am intrigued by the 11/4 about TUUR ROMMENS 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. The left-back has made four starts since joining the Ibrox club from Westerlo in January with three of those in the league, all of which have delivered a shot with two of the three on target. He's a full-back who by all accounts does the basics very well. He's a strong defender and can contribute in attack - we're seeing early signs of this at Rangers.

Rommens averaged 1.1 shots per game in the Belgian top flight last season but he only has one goal on his career league tally. We can be confident in his usual high volume though. I'll also be siding with the 2+ TOTAL SHOTS price. T̶h̶e̶ ̶p̶o̶s̶i̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶l̶i̶v̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶a̶ ̶s̶t̶a̶g̶e̶d̶ ̶w̶o̶r̶l̶d̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶t̶e̶l̶e̶v̶i̶s̶i̶o̶n̶ The positive of having these two playing so recently is that we have a game to compare to. Rommens got into some very advanced positions during that contest. There were also occasions he was able to cut inside and find himself in strong shooting positions. An assist is 7/2 with Sky Bet if you're interested but not too many bookmakers are currently offering the assists market it seems so it won't be a staked selection, but if you can get on, that is another to consider. So while I go in search of the door at the side of the studio, with a nationwide audience willing me on, I'll leave you with the advice to consider the Rangers left-back.