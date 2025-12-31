Old Firm tips: Celtic vs Rangers predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Old Firm
1.5pts Rangers-Draw (Double Chance) at 10/11 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Under 2.5 goals at 13/10 (bet365)
Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Saturday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Can we have a Premiership like this every season please?
Despite rounding off the year by losing a thrilling Edinburgh derby 3-2 to Hibs at Easter Road, Hearts begin 2026 top of the table. It means for the third time in succession the Old Firm meet with neither as league leaders.
Suffice to say Celtic and Rangers' respective managerial appointments have had contrasting impacts.
Danny Rohl's arrival at Ibrox, replacing Russell Martin, looks to have salvaged the club's season. The German has lost only one of 11 league games (W8 D2 L1) to pull them back into title contention.
Martin O'Neil was similarly effective as interim Celtic boss, but since Wilfried Nancy replaced him as permanent manager things could hardly have gone worse.
Four straight defeats, including at home to Hearts and in the League Cup final to St Mirren, were followed by successive wins to help ease some of the (already) growing pressure. Motherwell soundly beat them 2-0 on Tuesday to return the club to a heightened state of angst.
UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the 13/10 outsider for a match that rarely fails to be tense - the last three Old Firms have seen two goals or fewer in normal time.
Rohl's only previous experience of this fixture was in the semi-finals of the League Cup, which finished 1-1 after 90 minutes before Celtic won 3-1 in extra time.
No-one can hide from the fact that was a defeat, but the match ending level extended Rangers' "unbeaten" run to five matches against their rivals.
Given the respective form and situations of each club it feels worthwhile backing RANGERS-DRAW on the DOUBLE CHANCE at 10/11. No team has lost as few as the Gers' two league games this season, with both defeats coming against Hearts.
They won on their last visit to Celtic Park under interim boss Barry Ferguson and against a Bhoys outfit that have not only lost four in six under Nancy, but nine of their last 20 games under three separate managers, they look there for the taking.
The 14/5 about an away win was therefore tempting, but the double chance price is too good to not also cover the draw.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (31/12/25)
