Old Firm tips: Celtic vs Rangers predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Old Firm 1.5pts Rangers-Draw (Double Chance) at 10/11 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Under 2.5 goals at 13/10 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 12:30 GMT, Saturday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Can we have a Premiership like this every season please? Despite rounding off the year by losing a thrilling Edinburgh derby 3-2 to Hibs at Easter Road, Hearts begin 2026 top of the table. It means for the third time in succession the Old Firm meet with neither as league leaders.

Suffice to say Celtic and Rangers' respective managerial appointments have had contrasting impacts. Danny Rohl's arrival at Ibrox, replacing Russell Martin, looks to have salvaged the club's season. The German has lost only one of 11 league games (W8 D2 L1) to pull them back into title contention. Martin O'Neil was similarly effective as interim Celtic boss, but since Wilfried Nancy replaced him as permanent manager things could hardly have gone worse.

Four straight defeats, including at home to Hearts and in the League Cup final to St Mirren, were followed by successive wins to help ease some of the (already) growing pressure. Motherwell soundly beat them 2-0 on Tuesday to return the club to a heightened state of angst. UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the 13/10 outsider for a match that rarely fails to be tense - the last three Old Firms have seen two goals or fewer in normal time.