Old Firm tips: Celtic vs Rangers predictions, best bets and preview

How quickly things can change in Scotland's second city.

Little over a month ago, two different managers were in charge of the Old Firm. Less than a week ago Brendan Rodgers remained in situ at Parkhead.

It will be Martin O'Neill's Celtic against Danny Rohl's Rangers at Hampden, with both carrying in some much-needed momentum.

After Monday's triple bombshell of Rodgers' exit, O'Neill's return and major shareholder Dermot Desmond's diatribe against the now former Celtic boss, came a 4-0 thrashing of Falkirk.

In what has been a contrastingly calm week for Rohl and Rangers, a 1-0 win at Hibs secured back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season.

Given what's at stake - a place in the League Cup final - and given how tense and low event this term's previous Old Firm was - it ended goalless with a combined 0.34 xG - it's no giant leap to expect another tight encounter.

Seven of their last eight cup meetings have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS land, and with that available at 6/4 it feels very much worth backing.

As does the rather more outlandish punt of 18/1 on NO GOALSCORER.

Rangers are four unbeaten against their Glasgow rivals and available on the win-draw double chance at even money, but with too much uncertainty given the upheaval at both clubs in recent weeks I'd rather just avoid the 1X2.