old firm preview

Old Firm tips: Celtic vs Rangers predictions, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Fri October 31, 2025 · 15 min ago

Football betting tips: Old Firm

2pts Under 2.5 goals at 6/4 (Betfred)

0.5pt No goalscorer at 18/1 (bet365)

Kick-off: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

How quickly things can change in Scotland's second city.

Little over a month ago, two different managers were in charge of the Old Firm. Less than a week ago Brendan Rodgers remained in situ at Parkhead.

It will be Martin O'Neill's Celtic against Danny Rohl's Rangers at Hampden, with both carrying in some much-needed momentum.

After Monday's triple bombshell of Rodgers' exit, O'Neill's return and major shareholder Dermot Desmond's diatribe against the now former Celtic boss, came a 4-0 thrashing of Falkirk.

In what has been a contrastingly calm week for Rohl and Rangers, a 1-0 win at Hibs secured back-to-back Premiership wins for the first time this season.

Given what's at stake - a place in the League Cup final - and given how tense and low event this term's previous Old Firm was - it ended goalless with a combined 0.34 xG - it's no giant leap to expect another tight encounter.

Seven of their last eight cup meetings have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS land, and with that available at 6/4 it feels very much worth backing.

As does the rather more outlandish punt of 18/1 on NO GOALSCORER.

Rangers are four unbeaten against their Glasgow rivals and available on the win-draw double chance at even money, but with too much uncertainty given the upheaval at both clubs in recent weeks I'd rather just avoid the 1X2.

Odds correct at 1600 GMT (31/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

