Next Everton manager odds: Nuno Espirito Santo now favourite after talks with the club

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is the 4/6 favourite to take over at Everton.

Everton are set to open talks with Nuno on Wednesday, with the Portuguese the leading candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti according to Sky Sports. Ancelotti, who joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract in December 2019, left for Real Madrid on Tuesday. The Italian manager had his ups-and-downs at Everton this season, but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as the Toffees finished in 10th place, missing out on European football. Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent boss in five years.

Next Permanent Everton Manager (odds via Sky Bet) Nuno Espirito Santo - 4/6

Eddie Howe - 5/1

Rafa Benitez - 7/1

David Moyes - 12/1

Antonio Conte - 14/1 Odds correct at 1500 BST 02/06/21

Nuno spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, and it is the lack of European football, yet again, that has left Everton fans particularly disappointed this season. Behind Nuno in the betting is former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who recently turned down the vacant Celtic job after being unable to secure the backroom team he wanted to take with him. Howe has been out of work since he parted ways with Bournemouth at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, though it would require a leap of faith for Everton to appoint the young coach. Rafa Benitez is currently 7/1 for the job, but that will not go down too well on either side of Merseyside given his ties with Liverpool, while a return to Goodison for David Moyes is 12/1. Antonio Conte, who was recently sacked by Inter Milan following disputes with the hierarchy is also in the frame according to the betting, and that certainly would be a coup for the Toffees.