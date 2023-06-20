Caoimhin Kelleher finds himself in limbo right now.

The 24-year-old made just one Premier League start for Liverpool during the 2022/23 campaign and that arrived on the final day of the season. The Reds played out a 4-4 thriller with Southampton in a game that should’ve been repercussion free. There was nothing at stake and yet Kelleher came away from that match with his reputation having taken a beating. The Republic of Ireland international could’ve done better for all four of the goals. The timing wasn’t the best either.

In the build-up to the trip to St Mary’s, Jurgen Klopp had quashed reports that the No62 could leave Anfield this summer. Multiple outlets had claimed the goalkeeper wanted to play first-team football and that Liverpool were open to cashing in on him as they looked to raise funds ahead of the summer transfer window. Klopp refuted this idea though, saying: “Honestly, I can't see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking, I have to say.” Granted, it would’ve been naive for the former BVB boss to say Kelleher was up for sale as that weakens the club’s hand to negotiate a higher price if teams are interested, but it didn’t feel like a negotiation tactic at the time. Liverpool might not want to sell him but Kelleher needs to move from Merseyside for his development. His stock has fallen over the past 12 months or so and another campaign similar to his 2022/23 one is going to do much more harm than good.

Following his Carabao Cup final exploits during the 2021/22 season, Klopp claimed the 24-year-old shot-stopper was the best back-up goalkeeper in the world. “But to be honest, for me, Caoimhin Kelleher is the best number two goalie in the world as well. "The game he played tonight was absolutely incredible. I can remember at least two incredible saves, and probably there were more. So he proved that the decision to line him up was absolutely right. And then in a very spectacular penalty shootout, he showed the whole range of his skill set. "He finished one off with his really skilled feet. So top class.” Earlier in that season, the German tactician had heaped praise on the 10-cap international after a penalty shootout victory over Derby in the earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup, saying: “He is exceptional, he is absolutely exceptional. "He has developed into a modern goalie: calm as you like, can play football and on top of that can catch balls and kick the ball out in a really good manner and that's really good. "I am over the moon for him that he could have these situations and when you see him, this very grounded boy, he barely smiles but when he smiles you know it means a lot to him so, really cool.”

Kelleher has improved drastically over recent years and is almost an Alisson clone in terms of playing style. Some may even argue he’s more composed in possession than the Brazilian goalkeeper. A lot of Liverpool fans want him to stick around so he’s there when the former Roma man eventually calls it a day. But the 30-year-old is only getting better with age and he signed a six-year deal with the Reds in August 2021. The Liverpool No1 will be around for quite some time and his form is one of the reasons Kelleher isn’t getting a look in. Despite being highly rated, the Cork-born goalkeeper made four starts across all competitions last season, keeping clean sheets in wins over Derby and Wolves but conceding a combined seven goals against Manchester City and Southampton. It isn’t necessarily a ringing endorsement of him, is it?

While Klopp meant it as a compliment when he said Kelleher was the best second-choice keeper, should a 24-year-old really want that title? If anything, it highlighted the issue. The 6ft2 goalkeeper has the talent to kick on and be a Premier League-level player, but he needs to be playing regularly if he’s to fulfil the abundance of potential he has. Liverpool can’t offer him regular minutes and, as a result, he is stagnating. Last season hammered home this point. In the handful of games he did appear in, he looked rusty. This is expected, of course, but it isn’t good for his development. The best keepers are those who start young, make mistakes and show their mentality to come back from these setbacks. Kelleher isn’t being afforded such opportunities. If he makes a mistake, he has to wait months to right the wrong. Now is the ideal time for Kelleher to move to pastures new. There’s a market for him.

Spurs are believed to be interested in a goalkeeper this summer. Hugo Lloris had a number of high-profile mistakes last season and new manager Ange Postecoglou likes his shot-stoppers to be adept with the ball at their feet. One of Kelleher’s biggest strengths is his ball-playing ability. We’ve seen over recent years how transformative a goalkeeper who fits the manager’s playing style can be with Alisson at Liverpool, Ederson at Manchester City and Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal. Arming Postecoglou with a keeper he trusts could expedite the process of him putting his stamp on things at Spurs. Brentford would’ve been a good move for Kelleher and reports did link him with a move to the Bees but they’ve agreed to sign Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken to replace David Raya. Brighton could be a possible destination for the 24-year-old.

