Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 23/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/10

To say Nottingham Forest winning at Newcastle took the edge off my Christmas would be an exaggeration, but it certainly irked me a little. It’s not because I don’t want Nuno to have a great impact at the City Ground, far from it, it was frustration with myself at not quite committing to how I felt the match may go and instead plumping for a 12/1 long shot based around a goalless draw rather than outright backing a 13/2 upset. To a degree at least, I really wasn't surprised. The former Wolves boss is a much better fit than Steve Cooper was for this squad of players but I certainly didn't anticipate was he would get Forest firing quite so quickly, Newcastle would capitulate quite so badly and Chris Wood would rediscover his goalscoring touch quite so spectacularly. As for Manchester United, how many times have we been here before? Unfortunately, the neat timing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club being announced 48 hours prior to their come-from-behind victory over Aston Villa played into the predictably hyperbolic narrative that this was not merely “a turning point” as all previous false dawns have been, but better yet “the start of a new era”.

United did improve in the second half when chasing the game but Villa had an off 45 minutes, triggered by an uncharacteristic error by Diego Carlos which allowed Erik ten Hag’s side back into the match. Coverage of the winning goal was rightly dominated by Rasmus Hojlund breaking his scoring duck, but there was incredible fortune via a perfectly cushioned assist from the thigh of John McGinn. Manchester United have won back-to-back league games twice this season. On both occasions those wins came either side of an international break. "I think, as a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent and we have to work as a squad to improve that," were Ten Hag's own words following their 3-0 humbling by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 9, three days after a strong performance in a home victory over Chelsea. This could of course be the fixture where the Red Devils finally display consistency. Backing them to do so, however, would be foolish.

One man, however, whose consistent performance hasn't been far behind his consistent whinging on the pitch is BRUNO FERNANDES. Hard to love because of his unsavoury on-pitch persona yes, but the United captain is streets ahead of his team-mates in terms of creative output. It's easy to undervalue his impact as the Portugal international doesn't make any Premier League assists chart due to his colleagues' wastefulness. While he has just three assists to his name, only Mohamed Salah (7.0) and Kieran Tripper (6.3) can better his 6.1 xA (expected assists). The 7/2 available about a FERNANDES ASSIST at the City Ground looks a tad large, especially considering most firms are pricing it around 2/1.

Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood have provided four goals and three assists between them in Nuno's opening two games as Forest boss, shielding just how impressive MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE has been under the new boss. The former Wolves midfielder did still provide an assist against Bournemouth and has been centre of everything good for Forest this term, so expect him to be the driving force at the City Ground on Saturday.

Team news

Nottingham Forest have Willy Boly back from suspension after he was sent off in the home defeat by Bournemouth a week ago but it feels unlikely Nuno will make changes to the side who comprehensively won 3-1 at Newcastle on Boxing Day. Ibrahim Sangare serves a one-game ban though, so Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez will replace him. Taiwo Awoniyi, Felipe and Serge Aurier remain out. Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to decide whether Raphael Varane and Christian Eriksen are fit enough to start again after the duo returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes in their comeback win over Aston Villa. Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat missed that game but could return, as could Anthony Martial who has been missing through illness. Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Mason Mount remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups Forest: Turner; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Mangala, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood Man Utd: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund