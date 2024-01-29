Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (bet365)
0.5pts Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet)
Arsenal ended a run of three straight defeats with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their last league game.
The Gunners spent Christmas top of the Premier League, a point ahead at Liverpool but have fallen five points behind the Reds as their form flatlined.
This trip to the City Ground won’t be as easy as the visitors' odds on price suggests, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have taken six points from the 12 on offer.
At a shade of odds on, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
Offensively, Forest were uninspiring in the FA Cup stalemate with Sky Bet Championship side Bristol City. It was the first time they have failed to score since Nuno took charge, that is seven matches and 14 goals scored.
Under Steve Cooper, Forest averaged exactly one goal a game (55 in 55 games). Granted, it is a smaller sample size but netting nine times in four domestic games since Cooper’s departure suggests the club is trending in the right direction.
The clean sheet against the Robins was also the first of the Nuno era.
Heading into that game, Forest had shipped 1.60 goals per game so expect a goal laden clash at the City ground against the Gunners who have netted 42 in 21 games.
MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE is thriving under Nuno.
The Forest boss knew the £25m man would play best in his favoured position, believe it or not, moving him off the right and into the number 10 and boy is it paying off.
In five games Gibbs-White has scored twice and set up another, racking up nine shots and an xG of 0.70.
Netting in each of his last two starts, his price of 15/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME on Tuesday looks simply too long.
Nuno has already secured scalps against Manchester United and at St James’ Park. The hosts went off around 5/2 against the Red Devils suggesting there is some juice in the price on Tuesday evening. Matt Turner was carded in Forest’s victory at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, his side have scored first in 75% of Nuno’s games and if they do so on Tuesday you would imagine their stopper will pull out all the stops.
Ola Aina, Cheikhou Kouyate, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Moussa Niakhate are away at the African Cup of Nations so are unavailable for Forest.
This game comes too soon for Anthony Elanga who is still recovering from a thigh strain but Gibbs-White should return to the starting XI after an impressive cameo at Ashton Gate.
Declan Rice was withdrawn during Arsenal's last game but Mikel Arteta said it was just fatigue. He should start in the middle of the park for the visitors, flanked by Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Wood
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Odds correct 1540 GMT (29/01/24)
