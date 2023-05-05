What would Nottingham Forest do to preserve the lead against Southampton in the Premier League on Monday? James Cantrill has an idea at 24/1.
1pt Nottingham Forest to beat Southampton at 11/10 (General)
0.5pts Keylor Navas Card and Nottingham Forest win at 24/1 (bet365)
Survival may remain mathematically plausible for Southampton, it is not realistic though.
The beginning of March was when the Saints last won a game, a 1-0 victory over Leicester, three points is all they have mustered since then.
Five points behind 19th placed Everton and six from safety, the second tier beckons for the South Coasters, ending a 11 season long stint in the top flight.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST are one of four teams with a chance of survival.
As I write, before a ball is kicked in the Premier League this weekend, they sit on the wrong side of the dotted line on goal difference, level on points with Leeds and Leicester and one ahead of Everton.
Their form may make for tough reading, two wins over their last 17 games in all competitions, the Tricky Trees do have a bit of an ace up their sleeve though, their home form.
Steve Cooper’s side have won 80% of their 30 points at the City Ground.
Only five teams have left Nottingham with three points this campaign, Brighton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all dropped points.
Siding with the hosts TO WIN appeals here.
Sticking along similar lines, I will also be combining a KEYLOR NAVAS CARD with a NOTTINGHAM FOREST WIN.
This proved to be a winning combination in Forest’s last home game where their shot stopper doubled his cards tally.
Given the magnitude of this fixture, if the host can get their noses in front, their keeper will be doing his utmost to protect that lead, be it within the rules of the game or not.
Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (05/05/23)
