Two of the Premier League newcomers clash on Friday evening as Nottingham Forest host Fulham, James Cantrill has picked out two best bets.

Nottingham Forest v Fulham score prediction and best bets 2pts Neco Williams Over 1 Shot at 13/10 (William Hill) 0.5pts Neco Williams Over 2 Shots at 4/1 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It is early days but six games in and, of the newly promoted sides, Fulham are fairing the best in 10th having won, drawn and lost two games. Marco Silva's men boast an impressive record when playing at home, beating Brighton and Brentford, alongside holding Liverpool to a point at Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have not fared so well on the road though, picking up just one point, which is why it is a surprise to see them as slight favourites here, though it is worth noting they put four past Steve Cooper's side when the sides last met at the City Ground. The hosts come into this one of the back of three defeats, conceding 11 in the process, and have had plenty of time to dwell on the capitulation against Bournemouth at the beginning of the month. Nottingham Forest were two goals to the good and cruising before three second-half Cherries goals left a sour taste in the home side's mouth.

In a flat back-four, in the Sky Bet Championship last season, NECO WILLIAMS racked up 19 shots in 14 appearances, an average of 1.43 per 90 that saw him have more than one in 50% of those domestic games. Since joining Forest on a permanent basis in the summer, Cooper has deployed him in a slightly more advanced role as a right wing-back and, despite the rise in level, this has seen his offensive output increase. Williams has only failed to register a shot during the Tricky Trees' trip to the Etihad. Excluding that thrashing, he had one at St James' Park, two against Bournemouth, three v Everton & Spurs, and four v West Ham. At the prices available, taking the full back to have OVER ONE SHOT appeals here as this is a bet that has clicked in two thirds of his top flight appearances this season.

Sticking with the same thread, I also think it is worth backing Williams to have OVER TWO SHOTS at a chunky 4/1 with William Hill. He is yet to score this campaign, but has generated an xG of 0.98 and is averaging 2.17 shots per 90, hitting this line of three in half of his EPL appearances this season. The fact that he played for Fulham (on loan) in the second half of their title winning campaign last season also adds a little bit of spice to this selection and you would imagine he will be keen to prove a point to his former employers.

